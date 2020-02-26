red-sox-prospect-quarantined-in-florida-hotel-room-amid-coronavirus-concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Boston Red Sox have asked one of their prospects to stay quarantined in his Florida hotel room amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
CNN reports the organization asked the prospect, a player from Taiwan, not to report yet to the team’s spring training complex. The Red Sox train at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers.
The Boston Globe first reported the news, citing a Facebook post from the player. The Globe identified the prospect as 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu, a right-handed pitcher.
According to the report, a Red Sox spokesman said worries about coronavirus led them to use “an overabundance of caution.”
