Red Sox prospect quarantined in Florida hotel room amid coronavirus concerns

By
Nellie McDonald
-
red-sox-prospect-quarantined-in-florida-hotel-room-amid-coronavirus-concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Boston Red Sox have asked one of their prospects to stay quarantined in his Florida hotel room amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

CNN reports the organization asked the prospect, a player from Taiwan, not to report yet to the team’s spring training complex. The Red Sox train at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers.

The Boston Globe first reported the news, citing a Facebook post from the player. The Globe identified the prospect as 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu, a right-handed pitcher.

According to the report, a Red Sox spokesman said worries about coronavirus led them to use “an overabundance of caution.”

Top Videos

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss