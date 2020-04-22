Red Sox removes pick, Coke bans sign fraud

New York [AP] —Boston Red Sox was robbed of Major League Baseball’s second round pick at this year’s amateur draft because of the billboard plagiarism of 2018. Former manager Alex Cola has been suspended until the 2020 postseason because of her previous work as a Houston Astros bench coach.

Baseball Commissioner Robman Fred announced his decision Wednesday, and Red Sox replay system operator JT Watkins breached the rule by using an in-game video to correct the signature sequence provided to the player. Did. Denying the allegation, Watkins was suspended unpaid until the postseason of this year and was forbidden to act as a replay room operator until 2021.

Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, but Manfred said no post-season mistakes were made. He found that Boston’s actions were less malicious than those of Astros. Astros decided to run for the 2017 championship and use the video to steal the catcher’s signature next season.

Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Geffrunou were suspended until January 13, the 2020 postseason, and Houston was fined $ 5 million. Astros penalized two first round and second round amateur rough topics.

The baseball season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s draft could be cut to just five rounds. “This penalty could have more impact on the Red Sox than in normal years,” Manfred said, he said.

“ Unlike Houston’s Astros ‘2017 behavior, players told the batter in real time from the dugout area the exact type of pitch, but Watkins’ behavior by its very nature was far more limited in scope and impact. Yes, ”wrote Manfred. “This information is relevant only if the Red Sox had a runner-up [19.7% of the plate appearances across the league in 2018], and Watkins decoded the signature sequence from that sequence.” We communicated in the manner shown, and the game feed is only a small part of those outbreaks. “

30 years old from Tuscaloosa, Watkins, Alabama. Graduated from US Military Academy in 2012. The catcher was selected by Boston in the 10th round of the amateur draft of the year and played in the Red Sox system until 2015.

Manfred called Watkins a “ major participant ” in the 2017 Apple Watch incident, telling the deciphered signs from Boston’s replay room to dugout, first a runner and then an athletic trainer on the watch. Told.

Watkins has compiled reconnaissance information in recent years, and part of his job was to decipher the sequence of pitchers to fight before the series. His replay room was moved from the removed location next to the dugout in 2018.

According to Manfred, the latest fraud occurred during the 2018 season, but not in the postseason when MLB began staffing the video room to monitor behavior.

Manfred concluded that Coke didn’t know and had no reason to know Watkins’ behavior, but “did not effectively inform the Red Sox player of the sign-theft rules of the 2018 season.”

Cola, Boston’s 2007 champion player, was mentioned 11 times in Manfred’s decision on the Astros. However, Manfred postponed the penalty until after investigating the Red Sox. Cola left Houston after the 2017 season to join the Red Sox.

Carlos Bertrand, who newly hires managers at Coke and New York Mets, lost his job due to fallout from the January penalty. Bertrand, Astros’ senior player in 2017, was the only player mentioned as part of the plan to install a camera near the dugout in Houston and force the player to smash the trash to flash the pitch.

Red Sox are rarely labeled as polluted champions. The NFL’s New England Patriot was found to have videotaped the opposite coach during the 2007 AFC Championship season to steal the signal. The league imposed a $ 250,000 fine on Patriots and docked it in the first round draft topic. He also fined his coach, Bill Belichick, for $ 500,000.

“ MLB acknowledged the front-office’s extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules, coaching staff Alex Cola, and most players did not and did not violate Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. I conclude that there is no. In a statement. “Anyway, these rule violations are unacceptable. I apologize to my fans and Major League Baseball.”

The Red Sox player had been promised immunity in an MLB investigation, but Manfred said he was not punished, even if he had been disciplined.

He wrote, “11 witnesses have identified the capabilities of Watkins’ in-game communications and have shown that Watkins occasionally obtained sign sequence information from the replay room during the game.”

According to Manfred, six witnesses claimed to have observed Watkins writing a sign during the game, and four used gestures and notes to convey the sign when a video monitor was present. He said he thought he was trying to cover up the prohibited activities when he saw him.

Watkins told MLB that all the information he provided during the game came from prior reconnaissance. The gestures he made are harmless and he is confused by the information provided by the player during the game, does not understand his preparatory work, or competes him only after moving to another team. Suggesting that he may have been blamed for the movement.

“Watkins did not provide a compelling explanation for why the information provided to the player during the game differed from the information provided prior to the game,” Manfred wrote. “I’m very sorry for Watkins’ admission that he admitted that he was willing to hide his communication with the player from the video room monitor.”

