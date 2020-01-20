Red Velvet climbs to # 1 with “Psycho”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, January week 3

Red Velvet’s “Psycho” goes up a notch to take the place of our new song # 1 this week. The song has so far won eight musical victories. Congratulations to Red Velvet!

IU’s “Blueming”, which has dominated the charts for four consecutive weeks, fell from second place this week. Staying stable at number 3 is the “HIP” of MAMAMOO.

Only one new song entered the top 10 this week. Younha’s “Dark Cloud”, which is the title song of Younha’s mini-album “UNSTABLE MINDSET”, debuts at number 10.

Music table for singles – January 2020, week 3

1 (+1) Psycho Information about the graph 2 Previous rank 3 Number of weeks on the graph 2 Pic on the map

2 (-1) Blueming Information about the graph 1 Previous row 7 Number of weeks on the graph 1 pic on the map

3 (-) HIP Information about the graph 3 Previous rank 8 Number of weeks on the graph 1 pic on the map

4 (-) Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) Information about the graph 4 Previous row 39 Number of weeks on the graph 1 pic on the map

5 (+1) I’MMA DO Information about the graph 6 Previous rank 5 Number of weeks on the graph 5 Pic on the map

6 (-1) METEOR Information about the graph 5 Previous row 5 Number of weeks on the graph 4 Pic on the map

7 (+1) Late at night Information about the graph 8 Previous row 9 Number of weeks on the graph 2 Pic on the map

8 (+1) Obsession Information about the graph 9 Previous rank 6 Number of weeks on the graph 2 Pic on the map

9 (-2) How can I love grief, you’re the one I love Information about the graph 7 Previous rank 15 Number of weeks on the graph 1 pic on the map

10 (new) dark cloud Information about the graph 0 Previous rank 1 Number of weeks on the graph 49 Pic on the map



Rank Artist / Group 11 (+3) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 12 (new) 너를 사랑 하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 13 (-3) 다시 는 사랑 하지 않고, 이별 에 아파 하기 싫어 ( No love, no grief) Baek Ji Young 14 (-2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속 에서 네 샴푸 향이 느껴진 거야 (Your scent of shampoo in the flowers) Jang Beom June 15 (-) Dear. Davichi 16 (-5) 불티 (Spark) Taeyeon 17 (-4) Feel Special TWICE 18 (-1) 조금 취 했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 19 (-1) 사랑 이란 멜로 는 없어 (I Je still love you very much) Jeon Sang Keun 20 (+2) 헤어진 우리 가 지켜야 할 것들 (farewell list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 21 (-5) 첫 겨울 이니까 (first winter) Sung Si Kyung, IU 22 (-2) 십이월 이십오 일 의 고백 (My Christmas Wish) Jung Seung Hwan 23 (-2) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 24 (-1) 시든 꽃 에 물 을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone ) HYNN 25 (+1) Phocha Hwang In Wook 26 (-7) 이 번호 로 전화 해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 27 (+3) Encore VOS 28 (-3) Remember Me Gummy 29 (-5) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 30 (-3) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong 31 (new) Good Guy SF9 32 (-4) 날 보러 와요 (Come See Me) AOA 33 (-4) 워커 홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 34 (new) Reply ATEEZ 35 (-4) 술 이 문제 야 (Drunk On Amour) Jang Hye Jin , Yoon Min Soo 36 (-2) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 37 (-2) Thumbs Up MOMOLAND 38 (-5) 바람 (Levanter) Stray Kids 39 (new) Lay Back VERIVERY 40 (-4) Story of the fall of the night Kassy 41 (-9) Paul (empty) Paul Kim 42 (new) My Angel BOY 43 (new) 시계 바늘 (clockwise) BOY 44 (-6) 영화 속에 나오는 주인공 처럼 (As a heroine in the film) Punch 45 (new) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 46 (new) Take A Hike Jiyeon 47 (-4) 우리 어떻게 할까요 (Are we going?) Chen 48 (-7) Goodbye Wheein 49 (-12) FEVER (feat. SUPERBEE, BIBI) Park Jin Young 50 (-6) 하얀 겨울 (White Winter) Woojoo jjokkomi

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart is unlike any other music chart or TV ranking. It takes into account the rankings of various major music rankings in Korea as well as the most popular artists on Soompi, making it a unique painting that reflects what is happening in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world . Our graph is made up of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

Youtube K-pop Songs + Clips – ten%

