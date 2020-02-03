Red Velvet Guards # 1 with “Psycho”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, February week 1

Red Velvet’s “Psycho” is our # 1 song for the third consecutive week. This song maintains its lead with strong scores across all sources of graphics. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!

Going up two places to No. 2 this week is “Blueming” from UI and “Any song” from Zico completes the first three.

Only one song has just entered the top 10 this week. “Black Swan” by BTS, a pre-release single from their next album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.”, co-written by RM, the song is inspired by the quote by American dancer Martha Graham, “A dancer “. dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful, “and expresses fear of a time when an artist can no longer perform on stage.

Music table for singles – February 2020, week 1

Rang Song Artist / Band 11 (new) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha 12 (-5) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic 13 (-) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon ) Maktub 14 (-2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속 에서 네 샴푸 향이 느껴진 거야 (Your scent of shampoo in flowers) Jang Beom June 15 (-) 너를 사랑 하고 있어 (My love) Baekhyun 16 (new) One day Kim Jae Hwan 17 (-) Dear. Davichi 18 (-2) 다시 는 사랑 하지 않고, 이별 에 아파 하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young 19 (-1) Feel Special TWICE 20 (-) 사랑 이란 멜로 는 없어 (I still love you A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 21 (-7) Obsession EXO 22 (-1) 조금 취 했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 23 (+7) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 24 (-2) 시든 꽃 에 물 을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 25 (-) Phocha Hwang In Wook 26 (-) Again VOS 27 (-3) 헤어진 우리 가 지켜야 할 것들 (Farewell list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 28 (- 5) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 29 (+2) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 30 (-11) 먹구름 (Dark Cloud) Younha 31 (+1) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor) ) MC Mong 32 (-4) 이 번호 로 전화 해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 33 (+15) 이 노랜 꽤 오래된 거야 (A song from the past) Solar, Kassy 34 (-1) Remember Me Gummy 35 (-8 ) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 36 (-) 워커 홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 37 (-2) Good Guy S F9 38 (-9) 십이월 이십오 일 의 고백 (My Christmas wish) Jung Seung Hwan 39 (+1) 여 리디 여린 사랑 을 (Tender love) Kim Jae Joong 40 (-3) 날 보러 와요 (Come see me) AOA 41 (-2) Reply ATEEZ 42 (-4) Bravo MOMOLAND 43 (new) Va-t’en va Chanyeol, Punch 44 (-1) 술 이 문제 야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo 45 (-3) Lay Back VERIVERY 46 (new) Red shoes Kim Dong Wan 47 (new) Space (feat. Yumdda) Yoon Jong Shin 48 (-4) Nightfall story Kassy 49 (new) Fortune petal Jang Jae In 50 (new) I’ll give you everything Lee Seung Chul

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account the rankings of various major music rankings in Korea as well as the most trendy artists of Soompi, making it a unique table that reflects what is happening in K-pop not only in Korea but in the whole world. Our graph is made up of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – ten%

