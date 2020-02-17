[Red Velvet Maintains Lead With “Psycho”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, February Week 3]

For the fifth straight week, Red Velvet’s “Psycho” is the No. 1 song on our chart. Despite dropping in points compared to the previous weeks, “Psycho” still manages to hold on to the top spot for another week. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!

No. 2 and 3 exchanged rankings from last week. IU’s “Blueming” climbed back one spot and took second place, while Zico’s “Any song” fell one spot to No. 3.

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” the title song from GFRIEND’s mini album “回:LABYRINTH.” The dance track expresses someone’s complex state of mind when feeling like being at a crossroad and wondering which direction to go.

Singles Music Chart – February 2020, Week 3

  • 1 (–) Psycho

    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
    • 7 Number of week on chart
    • 1 Peak on chart

  • 2 (+1) Blueming

    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
    • 11 Number of week on chart
    • 1 Peak on chart

  • 3 (-1) Any song

    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
    • 4 Number of week on chart
    • 2 Peak on chart

  • 4 (new) Crossroads

    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
    • 1 Number of week on chart
    • 4 Peak on chart

  • 5 (–) Black Swan

    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
    • 3 Number of week on chart
    • 5 Peak on chart

  • 6 (-2) HIP

    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
    • 12 Number of week on chart
    • 1 Peak on chart

  • 7 (-1) METEOR

    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
    • 9 Number of week on chart
    • 4 Peak on chart

  • 8 (-1) Here I Am Again

    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
    • 4 Number of week on chart
    • 7 Peak on chart

  • 9 (–) Late Night

    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
    • 13 Number of week on chart
    • 2 Peak on chart

  • 10 (+2) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers

    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
    • 23 Number of week on chart
    • 12 Peak on chart
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic
12 (+1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love) AKMU
13 (+1) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
14 (+2) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun
15 (–) ALL FOR YOU SECHSKIES
16 (+2) 다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young
17 (-6) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha
18 (-1) Feel Special TWICE
19 (+1) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun
20 (-1) Dear. Davichi
21 (-13) 내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me) Taeyeon
22 (-1) 조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun
23 (+3) Flower Yoon Mi Rae
24 (–) Again V.O.S
25 (new) 안녕 (Goodbye) Kim Jae Hwan
26 (-3) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN
27 (new) 나의 모든 날 (All of My Days) Kim Sejeong
28 (-3) Phocha Hwang In Wook
29 (new) So What LOONA
30 (+1) See you later Jang Deok Cheol
31 (+18) DUN DUN EVERGLOW
32 (-5) 헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il
33 (new) 뛰어들게 (Dive) iKON
34 (-4) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye
35 (-7) Obsession EXO
36 (-4) Remember Me Gummy
37 (-8) 2YA2YAO! Super Junior
38 (new) 내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind) Song Ga In
39 (+5) Good Guy SF9
40 (–) Without You Golden Child
41 (-7) 이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back) Vibe
42 (-7) 워커홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4
43 (-7) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong
44 (-7) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1
45 (-7) 십이월 이십오일의 고백 (My Christmas wish) Jung Seung Hwan
46 (new) 눈누난나 (Nun Nu Nan Na) cignature
47 (-6) 우는 법을 잊어버렸나요 (Just Cry) Lee Hae Ri
48 (-6) 술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo
49 (-4) 먹구름 (Dark Cloud) Younha
50 (-2) Lay Back VERIVERY

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%

