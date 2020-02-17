[red-velvet-maintains-lead-with-“psycho”;-soompi’s-k-pop-music-chart-2020,-february-week-3]

For the fifth straight week, Red Velvet’s “Psycho” is the No. 1 song on our chart. Despite dropping in points compared to the previous weeks, “Psycho” still manages to hold on to the top spot for another week. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!
No. 2 and 3 exchanged rankings from last week. IU’s “Blueming” climbed back one spot and took second place, while Zico’s “Any song” fell one spot to No. 3.
One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” the title song from GFRIEND’s mini album “回:LABYRINTH.” The dance track expresses someone’s complex state of mind when feeling like being at a crossroad and wondering which direction to go.
Singles Music Chart – February 2020, Week 3
-
1 (–) Psycho
- 1 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) Blueming
- 3 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) Any song
- 2 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (new) Crossroads
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (–) Black Swan
- 5 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-2) HIP
- 4 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) METEOR
- 6 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Here I Am Again
- 7 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (–) Late Night
- 9 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
10 (+2) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
- 12 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 12 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|아마두 (I’MMA DO)
|Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic
|12 (+1)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love)
|AKMU
|13 (+1)
|To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|14 (+2)
|너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)
|Baekhyun
|15 (–)
|ALL FOR YOU
|SECHSKIES
|16 (+2)
|다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak)
|Baek Ji Young
|17 (-6)
|Loveship
|Paul Kim, Chungha
|18 (-1)
|Feel Special
|TWICE
|19 (+1)
|사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot)
|Jeon Sang Keun
|20 (-1)
|Dear.
|Davichi
|21 (-13)
|내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me)
|Taeyeon
|22 (-1)
|조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk)
|Lim Jae Hyun
|23 (+3)
|Flower
|Yoon Mi Rae
|24 (–)
|Again
|V.O.S
|25 (new)
|안녕 (Goodbye)
|Kim Jae Hwan
|26 (-3)
|시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)
|HYNN
|27 (new)
|나의 모든 날 (All of My Days)
|Kim Sejeong
|28 (-3)
|Phocha
|Hwang In Wook
|29 (new)
|So What
|LOONA
|30 (+1)
|See you later
|Jang Deok Cheol
|31 (+18)
|DUN DUN
|EVERGLOW
|32 (-5)
|헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list)
|Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il
|33 (new)
|뛰어들게 (Dive)
|iKON
|34 (-4)
|새 사랑 (Another Love)
|Song Ha Ye
|35 (-7)
|Obsession
|EXO
|36 (-4)
|Remember Me
|Gummy
|37 (-8)
|2YA2YAO!
|Super Junior
|38 (new)
|내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind)
|Song Ga In
|39 (+5)
|Good Guy
|SF9
|40 (–)
|Without You
|Golden Child
|41 (-7)
|이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back)
|Vibe
|42 (-7)
|워커홀릭 (Workaholic)
|BOL4
|43 (-7)
|인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor))
|MC Mong
|44 (-7)
|Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin)
|pH-1
|45 (-7)
|십이월 이십오일의 고백 (My Christmas wish)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|46 (new)
|눈누난나 (Nun Nu Nan Na)
|cignature
|47 (-6)
|우는 법을 잊어버렸나요 (Just Cry)
|Lee Hae Ri
|48 (-6)
|술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love)
|Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo
|49 (-4)
|먹구름 (Dark Cloud)
|Younha
|50 (-2)
|Lay Back
|VERIVERY
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%
