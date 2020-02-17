[red-velvet-maintains-lead-with-“psycho”;-soompi’s-k-pop-music-chart-2020,-february-week-3]

For the fifth straight week, Red Velvet’s “Psycho” is the No. 1 song on our chart. Despite dropping in points compared to the previous weeks, “Psycho” still manages to hold on to the top spot for another week. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!

No. 2 and 3 exchanged rankings from last week. IU’s “Blueming” climbed back one spot and took second place, while Zico’s “Any song” fell one spot to No. 3.

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 4 is GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” the title song from GFRIEND’s mini album “回:LABYRINTH.” The dance track expresses someone’s complex state of mind when feeling like being at a crossroad and wondering which direction to go.

Singles Music Chart – February 2020, Week 3 1 (–) Psycho Chart Info 1 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) Blueming Chart Info 3 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-1) Any song Chart Info 2 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (new) Crossroads Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (–) Black Swan Chart Info 5 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-2) HIP Chart Info 4 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-1) METEOR Chart Info 6 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Here I Am Again Chart Info 7 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (–) Late Night Chart Info 9 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

10 (+2) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers Chart Info 12 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 12 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic 12 (+1) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love) AKMU 13 (+1) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 14 (+2) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 15 (–) ALL FOR YOU SECHSKIES 16 (+2) 다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young 17 (-6) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha 18 (-1) Feel Special TWICE 19 (+1) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 20 (-1) Dear. Davichi 21 (-13) 내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me) Taeyeon 22 (-1) 조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 23 (+3) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 24 (–) Again V.O.S 25 (new) 안녕 (Goodbye) Kim Jae Hwan 26 (-3) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 27 (new) 나의 모든 날 (All of My Days) Kim Sejeong 28 (-3) Phocha Hwang In Wook 29 (new) So What LOONA 30 (+1) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 31 (+18) DUN DUN EVERGLOW 32 (-5) 헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 33 (new) 뛰어들게 (Dive) iKON 34 (-4) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 35 (-7) Obsession EXO 36 (-4) Remember Me Gummy 37 (-8) 2YA2YAO! Super Junior 38 (new) 내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind) Song Ga In 39 (+5) Good Guy SF9 40 (–) Without You Golden Child 41 (-7) 이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 42 (-7) 워커홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 43 (-7) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong 44 (-7) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 45 (-7) 십이월 이십오일의 고백 (My Christmas wish) Jung Seung Hwan 46 (new) 눈누난나 (Nun Nu Nan Na) cignature 47 (-6) 우는 법을 잊어버렸나요 (Just Cry) Lee Hae Ri 48 (-6) 술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo 49 (-4) 먹구름 (Dark Cloud) Younha 50 (-2) Lay Back VERIVERY

