Red Velvet remains No. 1 with “Psycho”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, February week 2

Red Velvet’s “Psycho” repeats again as song # 1 for the fourth consecutive week. The song maintained a high score across all sources in the graph. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!

Going up to # 2 is “Any song” by Zico, who has now won seven victories in music shows.

To complete the top three, IU’s “Blueming” went down from one place to number 3.

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Music table for singles – February 2020, week 2

Rang Song Artist / Band 11 (-) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha 12 (+2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속 에서 네 샴푸 향이 느껴진 거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 13 (-4) 어떻게 이별 까지 사랑 하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love grief, it’s you that I love) AKMU 14 (-1) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 15 (new) EVERYTHING FOR YOU SECHSKIES 16 (-1 ) 너를 사랑 하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 17 (+2) Feel Special TWICE 18 (-) 다시 는 사랑 하지 않고, 이별 에 아파 하기 No (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young 19 (-2) Dear. Davichi 20 (-) 사랑 이란 멜로 는 없어 (I still love you very much) Jeon Sang Keun 21 (+1) 조금 취 했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 22 (-6) 어떤 날엔 (One day) Kim Jae Hwan 23 (+1) 시든 꽃 에 물 을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 24 (+2) Again VOS 25 (-) Phocha Hwang In Wook 26 (-3) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 27 (-) 헤어진 우리 가 지켜야 할 것들 (farewell list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 28 (-7) Obsession EXO 29 (new) 2YA2YAO! Super Junior 30 (-2) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 31 (-2) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 32 (+2) Remember Me Gummy 33 (-) 이 노랜 꽤 오래된 거야 (A song from the past) Solar, Kassy 34 (-2) 이 번호 로 전화 해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 35 (+1) 워커 홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 36 (-5) 인기 (FAME (with Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong 37 (-2) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 38 (-) 십이월 이십오 일 의 고백 (My Christmas wish) Jung Seung Hwan 39 (+2) Reply ATEEZ 40 (new) Without you Golden Child 41 (new) 우는 법 을 잊어 버렸 나요 (Just Cry) Lee Hae Ri 42 (+2) 술 이 문제 야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo 43 (-3) 날 보러 와요 (Come See Me ) AOA 44 (-7) Good Guy SF9 45 (-15) 먹구름 (Dark Cloud) Younha 46 (-4) Thumbs Up MOMOLAND 47 (+1) Story of night fall Kassy 48 (-3) Lay Back VERIVERY 49 (new ) DUN DUN EVERGLOW 50 (-7) Leaving Leaving Chanyeol, Punch

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account the rankings of various major music rankings in Korea as well as the most trendy artists of Soompi, making it a unique table that reflects what is happening in K-pop not only in Korea but in the whole world. Our graph is made up of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – ten%

