Red Velvet Takes No. 1 Again With “Psycho”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, February Week 4

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
The top three songs remain unchanged as Red Velvet’s “Psycho” repeats as our No. 1 song for the sixth consecutive week. With consistently high scores across all charts, “Psycho” continues to maintain its lead. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!

IU’s “Blueming” and Zico’s “Any song” remain No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. “Any song” has now picked up a total of 10 music show wins.

There is one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 8 is Crush’s “Let Us Go” from the hit tvN drama “Crash Landing On You.” The lyrics share the emotions of two people who want to escape to their own world together and express their honest feelings for each other.

Singles Music Chart – February 2020, Week 4

  • 1 (–) Psycho

    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
    • 8 Number of week on chart
    • 1 Peak on chart

  • 2 (–) Blueming

    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
    • 12 Number of week on chart
    • 1 Peak on chart

  • 3 (–) Any song

    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
    • 5 Number of week on chart
    • 2 Peak on chart

  • 4 (+2) HIP

    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
    • 13 Number of week on chart
    • 1 Peak on chart

  • 5 (–) Black Swan

    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
    • 4 Number of week on chart
    • 5 Peak on chart

  • 6 (+1) METEOR

    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
    • 10 Number of week on chart
    • 4 Peak on chart

  • 7 (+1) Here I Am Again

    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
    • 5 Number of week on chart
    • 7 Peak on chart

  • 8 (new) Let Us Go

    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
    • 1 Number of week on chart
    • 45 Peak on chart

  • 9 (+1) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers

    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
    • 24 Number of week on chart
    • 10 Peak on chart

  • 10 (-1) Late Night

    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
    • 14 Number of week on chart
    • 2 Peak on chart
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-7) 교차로 (Crossroads) GFRIEND
12 (-1) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic
13 (–) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
14 (-2) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love) AKMU
15 (-1) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun
16 (+3) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun
17 (-1) 다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young
18 (+5) Flower Yoon Mi Rae
19 (+3) 조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun
20 (–) Dear. Davichi
21 (new) 잘 지내고 있는지 궁금해 (I miss you) V.O.S
22 (-4) Feel Special TWICE
23 (+15) 내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind) Song Ga In
24 (+2) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN
25 (-8) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha
26 (+2) Phocha Hwang In Wook
27 (–) 나의 모든 날 (All of My Days) Kim Sejeong
28 (+2) See you later Jang Deok Cheol
29 (-8) 내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me) Taeyeon
30 (+3) 뛰어들게 (Dive) iKON
31 (new) 너의 하루는 좀 어때 (Your Day) Gummy
32 (new) Dr. 베베 (Dr. BeBe) PENTAGON
33 (-1) 헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il
34 (-5) So What LOONA
35 (-1) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye
36 (-1) Obsession EXO
37 (new) REVEAL The Boyz
38 (new) BOUNCY Rocket Punch
39 (-8) DUN DUN EVERGLOW
40 (new) 달이 태양을 가릴 때 (Eclipse) Moonbyul
41 (+1) 워커홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4
42 (+6) 술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo
43 (new) 시작 (Start) Gaho
44 (-19) 안녕 (Goodbye) Kim Jae Hwan
45 (new) 무릎을 탁 치고 (Hands Up) Cherry Bullet
46 (-3) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong
47 (-6) 이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back) Vibe
48 (new) RED MOON KARD
49 (-5) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1
50 (new) 또 사랑에 속다 (Again Deceived In Love) 8Eight

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%

