red-velvet-takes-no.-1-again-with-“psycho”;-soompi’s-k-pop-music-chart-2020,-february-week-4

The top three songs remain unchanged as Red Velvet’s “Psycho” repeats as our No. 1 song for the sixth consecutive week. With consistently high scores across all charts, “Psycho” continues to maintain its lead. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!
IU’s “Blueming” and Zico’s “Any song” remain No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. “Any song” has now picked up a total of 10 music show wins.
There is one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 8 is Crush’s “Let Us Go” from the hit tvN drama “Crash Landing On You.” The lyrics share the emotions of two people who want to escape to their own world together and express their honest feelings for each other.
Singles Music Chart – February 2020, Week 4
-
1 (–) Psycho
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) Blueming
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Any song
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (+2) HIP
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (–) Black Swan
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) METEOR
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
7 (+1) Here I Am Again
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (new) Let Us Go
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 45 Peak on chart
-
9 (+1) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Late Night
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-7)
|교차로 (Crossroads)
|GFRIEND
|12 (-1)
|아마두 (I’MMA DO)
|Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic
|13 (–)
|To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|14 (-2)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love)
|AKMU
|15 (-1)
|너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)
|Baekhyun
|16 (+3)
|사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot)
|Jeon Sang Keun
|17 (-1)
|다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak)
|Baek Ji Young
|18 (+5)
|Flower
|Yoon Mi Rae
|19 (+3)
|조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk)
|Lim Jae Hyun
|20 (–)
|Dear.
|Davichi
|21 (new)
|잘 지내고 있는지 궁금해 (I miss you)
|V.O.S
|22 (-4)
|Feel Special
|TWICE
|23 (+15)
|내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind)
|Song Ga In
|24 (+2)
|시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)
|HYNN
|25 (-8)
|Loveship
|Paul Kim, Chungha
|26 (+2)
|Phocha
|Hwang In Wook
|27 (–)
|나의 모든 날 (All of My Days)
|Kim Sejeong
|28 (+2)
|See you later
|Jang Deok Cheol
|29 (-8)
|내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me)
|Taeyeon
|30 (+3)
|뛰어들게 (Dive)
|iKON
|31 (new)
|너의 하루는 좀 어때 (Your Day)
|Gummy
|32 (new)
|Dr. 베베 (Dr. BeBe)
|PENTAGON
|33 (-1)
|헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list)
|Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il
|34 (-5)
|So What
|LOONA
|35 (-1)
|새 사랑 (Another Love)
|Song Ha Ye
|36 (-1)
|Obsession
|EXO
|37 (new)
|REVEAL
|The Boyz
|38 (new)
|BOUNCY
|Rocket Punch
|39 (-8)
|DUN DUN
|EVERGLOW
|40 (new)
|달이 태양을 가릴 때 (Eclipse)
|Moonbyul
|41 (+1)
|워커홀릭 (Workaholic)
|BOL4
|42 (+6)
|술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love)
|Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo
|43 (new)
|시작 (Start)
|Gaho
|44 (-19)
|안녕 (Goodbye)
|Kim Jae Hwan
|45 (new)
|무릎을 탁 치고 (Hands Up)
|Cherry Bullet
|46 (-3)
|인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor))
|MC Mong
|47 (-6)
|이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back)
|Vibe
|48 (new)
|RED MOON
|KARD
|49 (-5)
|Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin)
|pH-1
|50 (new)
|또 사랑에 속다 (Again Deceived In Love)
|8Eight
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%
