red-velvet-takes-no.-1-again-with-“psycho”;-soompi’s-k-pop-music-chart-2020,-february-week-4

The top three songs remain unchanged as Red Velvet’s “Psycho” repeats as our No. 1 song for the sixth consecutive week. With consistently high scores across all charts, “Psycho” continues to maintain its lead. Congratulations again to Red Velvet!

IU’s “Blueming” and Zico’s “Any song” remain No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. “Any song” has now picked up a total of 10 music show wins.

There is one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 8 is Crush’s “Let Us Go” from the hit tvN drama “Crash Landing On You.” The lyrics share the emotions of two people who want to escape to their own world together and express their honest feelings for each other.

Singles Music Chart – February 2020, Week 4 1 (–) Psycho Chart Info 1 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Blueming Chart Info 2 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) Any song Chart Info 3 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (+2) HIP Chart Info 6 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (–) Black Swan Chart Info 5 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+1) METEOR Chart Info 7 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

7 (+1) Here I Am Again Chart Info 8 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (new) Let Us Go Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 45 Peak on chart

9 (+1) Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers Chart Info 10 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

10 (-1) Late Night Chart Info 9 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-7) 교차로 (Crossroads) GFRIEND 12 (-1) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Deepflow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic 13 (–) To You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 14 (-2) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love) AKMU 15 (-1) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 16 (+3) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Still Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 17 (-1) 다시는 사랑하지 않고, 이별에 아파하기 싫어 (No Love, No Heartbreak) Baek Ji Young 18 (+5) Flower Yoon Mi Rae 19 (+3) 조금 취했어 (I’m a little drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 20 (–) Dear. Davichi 21 (new) 잘 지내고 있는지 궁금해 (I miss you) V.O.S 22 (-4) Feel Special TWICE 23 (+15) 내 마음의 사진 (A picture of my mind) Song Ga In 24 (+2) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 25 (-8) Loveship Paul Kim, Chungha 26 (+2) Phocha Hwang In Wook 27 (–) 나의 모든 날 (All of My Days) Kim Sejeong 28 (+2) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 29 (-8) 내게 들려주고 싶은 말 (Dear Me) Taeyeon 30 (+3) 뛰어들게 (Dive) iKON 31 (new) 너의 하루는 좀 어때 (Your Day) Gummy 32 (new) Dr. 베베 (Dr. BeBe) PENTAGON 33 (-1) 헤어진 우리가 지켜야 할 것들 (Goodbye list) Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il 34 (-5) So What LOONA 35 (-1) 새 사랑 (Another Love) Song Ha Ye 36 (-1) Obsession EXO 37 (new) REVEAL The Boyz 38 (new) BOUNCY Rocket Punch 39 (-8) DUN DUN EVERGLOW 40 (new) 달이 태양을 가릴 때 (Eclipse) Moonbyul 41 (+1) 워커홀릭 (Workaholic) BOL4 42 (+6) 술이 문제야 (Drunk On Love) Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo 43 (new) 시작 (Start) Gaho 44 (-19) 안녕 (Goodbye) Kim Jae Hwan 45 (new) 무릎을 탁 치고 (Hands Up) Cherry Bullet 46 (-3) 인기 (FAME (feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)) MC Mong 47 (-6) 이 번호로 전화해줘 (Call me back) Vibe 48 (new) RED MOON KARD 49 (-5) Nerdy Love (feat. Baek Yerin) pH-1 50 (new) 또 사랑에 속다 (Again Deceived In Love) 8Eight

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube K-pop Songs + Music Videos – 10%