Red Velvet’s Yeri shares love for Tablo Haru’s daughter + a touching message from Lee Soo Man

Yeri of Red Velvet spent time answering questions from his fans!

On January 12 KST, the idol used the Q&A feature on Instagram to connect with his fans. A fan asked her what she was doing right now and Yeri replied, “I’m lying down and listening to music. I have a really bad cold. I think I’ll know in a few days if it’s the flu. “

In response to a question about the songs she listens to frequently these days, Yeri shared a screenshot of Baek Yerin’s “Here I Am Again”. Yeri added: “It’s the OST for” Crash Landing on You “. I had only listened to the drama every day, but it finally came out today! I also impatiently waited an hour to watch [the drama] today. I will watch it even if I am sick! “

Another fan asked, “Did you eat something delicious after the concert?” Please always be in good health. “With a photo of an IV in his arm, Yeri replied,” No … I had an IV yesterday and today, so I did not feel well after eating something heavy. I just had a salad not too long ago. “

One fan was curious to know how she became a fan of Tablo Haru’s daughter and her favorite thing about her. Tagging the Tablo and Haru Instagram accounts, Yeri replied, “There is no Haru clip that I have not watched. My love, my baby. I love you, Haru. This unnie Wants to see you. “

When a fan asked, “What drama do you like to watch these days?” I like “Crash Landing on You”, “Yeri said,” Me too … I’m watching it now when it airs at 9pm! I’ll go watch it. It’s time to focus. “

Finally, Yeri ended the question and answer session by revealing a brief excerpt from a long message she had received from SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man in her group chat room with Red Velvet. She wrote, “I received a touching text message from Lee Soo Man during my live [Q&A]. At the end, he wrote, “Find strength, Red Velvet,” so even at this late hour, I am gaining strength. “

In the post, Lee Soo Man explained how they produced different variations of “Psycho” for the song released, the video clip, and the shows, so that various sounds in the background of the song could be heard even when they were played on phones without headphones. He also expressed his hope for the members to enjoy listening to and promoting the track. He then explained that the night before giving the track to the group of girls, he called Yoo Young Jin in the recording studio to ask for a sound effect to add in “Psycho”, and added that they created slippery bass sound from 11 p.m. until 5.30 a.m. the next morning.

Red Velvet has scanned music shows with “Psycho”, and they recently won their sixth win for the song on “Inkigayo”.

