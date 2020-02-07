Red Zone podcast: football signing day and basketball peaks and valleys | National sport

State Journal reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Tom Oates report on the key events of National Signing Day at the University of Wisconsin and a week of ups and downs for the men’s basketball program.

First, it discusses how the early signing phase dampened excitement for the February signing day, what it means that UW has the highest class, and how the program encourages recruitment momentum. Colten also has three players to watch out for in spring and fall training camps.

The conversation then turns to Hoops, where Tom talks about the differences between the big win against Michigan State on Saturday and the defeat against Minnesota on Wednesday. They also discuss allegations that a UW employee used a racist epithet in the presence of at least one player.

