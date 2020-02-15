[redblacks-re-sign-brown,-evans-in-advance-of-cfl-no-cost-company-deadline]

OTTAWA—The Ottawa Redblacks signed linebacker Kevin Brown and defensive again Randall Evans to a single-yr extensions Tuesday.

Both of those People were being scheduled to develop into CFL free agents later on Tuesday.

Brown experienced 42 tackles, 13 specific-workforce tackles and an interception in 15 video games with Ottawa final calendar year. He recorded 55 tackles, 13 particular-teams tackles, two sacks and an interception with the Redblacks in 2018.

Evans registered 56 tackles and 12 exclusive-teams tackles in 17 standard-year games final time. He experienced played just six game titles the prior two yrs with Hamilton and Ottawa.

Kilgore indications extension with Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos signed quarterback Logan Kilgore to a a single-year agreement extension Tuesday.

Kilgore was scheduled to develop into a cost-free agent afterwards Tuesday.

Kilgore started out eight of Edmonton’s 18 typical-year games past year, completing 114-of-174 passes for one,199 yards with six touchdowns. He also ran 18 instances for 60 yards and three TDs.

Wynn re-indications with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Dylan Wynn is keeping put.

The veteran defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday, much less than an hour ahead of he was scheduled to become a free of charge agent.

Wynn manufactured the official announcement on his Twitter account, that is, just after opening the phase expressing he’d signed with the XFL. But then Wynn explained he was joking and donned a Ticats hat ahead of rocking out to AC/DC’s Back again in Black.

The 6-foot-two, 283-pound Wynn had a vocation-greatest 11 sacks with Hamilton last season.