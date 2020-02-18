[redbox-presents-new-no-cost-online-streaming-services:-redbox-tv-set]

You will find a new possibility accessible for cord-cutters, and it comes from an not likely source: motion picture rental corporation Redbox.

The company has begun cost-free live Tv, and it will not demand a subscription or indication-in.

Redbox is ideal recognized for its DVD rental booths, but has now extra a Cost-free Television Live tab on its web-site. You can also obtain it as a result of the Redbox app.

The choices involve demonstrates like Household Feud, TMZ and America’s Funniest Residence Movies. There are also videos and initial Redbox material.

So much, no mainstream networks are on the internet site — and you even now have to check out commercials — but looking at the enjoyment will not expense you anything at all.