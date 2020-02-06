Reddit wants the channels to use their content and hopes that live TV will increase brand awareness

Reddit is becoming TV-friendly. A new tool has made it easier for broadcasters to release and credit content from their communities.

The blogger community has partnered with interactive storytelling company Tagboard to integrate Reddit content into live TV. She hopes to loosen Twitter’s influence on news cycles. It positions its subreddits to stimulate segments and discussions on television.

With the partnership, broadcasters can now easily select Reddit content and insert it into their live TV packages.

Alexandra Riccomini, senior director of business development and media partnerships at Reddit, told The Drum that Reddit content can be shared better through the tagboard partnership. It could attract new users with free media that broadcasters will pass on to their communities.

“We are excited to see how content is made available to a larger television audience and how awareness of Reddit is raised.”

NFL Network and TEGNA (a local news syndicate in the United States) will both use the launch tools.

Riccomini said, “Reddit is a melting pot of cultures, communities, opinions, memes, and more, which makes it a great source of news content for local broadcasters and TV stations.”

She said Reddit has over 100,000 communities, many of which have “incredible depth and nuances” – from K-Pop trend to Baby Yoda. The tagboard partnership makes it easier for Reddit content to be credited and distributed by television channels. “We anticipate that this partnership will enable broadcasters to regularly share Reddit content while demonstrating the power of the community and belonging to Reddit.”

With 430 million active users per month, there is a strong base of people who produce news articles. TEGNA’s 49 newsrooms will use the tool to “stay tuned to the hyperlocal issues discussed in their communities,” said Adam Ostrow, TEGNA’s chief digital officer. This could be an inexpensive way to address local issues without having to send reporters out of the newsroom. Or the tool could lead to more intensive collaboration with communities if local subreddits prove to be productive. In addition, communities could use them as a springboard to share their views on their local news channel.

This is the first step on Reddit’s television tour. The website is currently used to measure public sentiment on selected issues. AMAs are known to inspire news cycles with interesting numbers, and the NFL understands the value of the community there.

Below you will find videos on how the tagboard tool works.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQEsZePpxRw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5i_WIyrsKuE (/ embed)

Last year Reddit improved its ad product. The NFL was one of the most important partners. A series of “Ask Me Anything” discussions were held as part of a broader digital content and advertising contract with Reddit. Reddit said it attracts 8.8 million visitors to its football sites every month, while the NFL’s online forum has 1.4 million members.

These latest products are designed to help broadcasters and brands like the NFL achieve more value on the website. But on the other hand, Riccomini imagines that “TV shows are based on Reddit’s community-generated content and comments.”

In addition, Reddit appeals to a young and committed audience with a population of 79% of those aged 18 to 34. It could be a good tool to assess young people’s opinions. However, like any online community, Reddit is at risk of toxic behavior.

It’s a struggle that Reddit has long seen as both a platform for open speech and a community, and a product that advertisers value.

It recently discussed its brand security measures. Handpicks of the subreddits brands are displayed in which placements should immediately be kept to a minimum – provided the content of the subreddits is classified as safe and relevant.

While Reddit, along with the rest of the social media companies, is trying to solve these problems, it is collecting donations to ensure its future security. Chinese technology giant Tencent is expected to lead these efforts.

