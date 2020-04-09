Redefine the notebook industry with Ryzen 9 4900HS (one review)

At every turn in the history of AMD’s notebook portfolio, we have been there to document the ups and downs. Five years ago, AMD was definitely suffering from a combination of a poor platform and shoddy notebook designs tailored to the market’s budget. Last year, AMD achieved a victory in Microsoft Surface design and 2020 is now set to represent another significant step back in this market, with the new Ryzen Mobile 4000 series. With over 100 design wins this year for the new 7nm processor line, we have the first of the halo products under review: the ASUS Zephyrus G14, with an 8-core 4900HS Ryzen 9 under the hood. We are comparing it to a 15-inch Razer Blade equivalent, and it is very clear that AMD can take the lead in many tests and be very competitive in others.

The notebook market and Ryzen Mobile 4000

One of the strongest elements of the growth of the PC market in recent years is the notebook market. Users have updated their laptop more frequently than the desktop, especially when new form factors offer greater performance in thinner and lighter projects, with new features such as faster Wi-Fi, high-resolution displays and high-capacity fast storage. All of this, in turn, led to a push for a faster update cycle.

These new form factor designs, such as thin and light, or 2 in 1, are driven by high-performance components that are capable of operating efficiently across a broad spectrum of performance levels, to provide throughput for games and work when necessary, or to switch off to save energy when traveling or on an airplane. The cost of these new form factor devices has shrunk to something more palatable to the average user, but for a good number of years, AMD’s hardware wasn’t even in this market.

Dr. Lisa Su at an AMD Ryzen mobile presentation

For 2020, AMD expects to be at the forefront of notebook design wins, thanks to two main features of the new Ryzen Mobile 4000 strategy: high-performance components and co-design with OEM. When OEMs start spending more to design higher profile systems for a specific processor, such as the ASUS Zephyrus G14 with a Ryzen 9 that we have on trial, it is clear that the underlying hardware should offer something the market wants.

In total there are eleven of the new “Renoir” Ryzen Mobile 4000 CPUs, divided between the 15 W and 45 W markets. The best CPUs in each offer up to eight Zen 2 cores, integrated Vega 8 graphics and the main differences between the two set will be the base frequencies.

AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 APU

AnandTech

cores

threads

base

Freq

Turbo

Freq

L2

L3

CU GPU

GPU Freq

TDP

H-Series

Ryzen 9 4900H

8/16

3.3 GHz

4.4 GHz

4 MB

8 MB

8/1750 MHz

45 W.

Ryzen 9 4900HS

8/16

3.0 GHz

4.3 GHz

4 MB

8 MB

8/1750 MHz

35 W.

Ryzen 7 4800H

8/16

2.9 GHz

4.2 GHz

4 MB

8 MB

7/1600 MHz

45 W.

Ryzen 7 4800HS

8/16

2.9 GHz

4.2 GHz

4 MB

8 MB

7/1600 MHz

35 W.

Ryzen 5 4600H

6/12

3.0 GHz

4.0 GHz

3 MB

8 MB

6/1500 MHz

45 W.

Ryzen 5 4600HS

6/12

3.0 GHz

4.0 GHz

3 MB

8 MB

6/1500 MHz

35 W.

U-Series

Ryzen 7 4800U

8/16

1.8 GHz

4.2 GHz

4 MB

8 MB

8/1750 MHz

15 W.

Ryzen 7 4700U

8/8

2.0 GHz

4.1 GHz

4 MB

8 MB

7/1600 MHz

15 W.

Ryzen 5 4600U

6/12

2.1 GHz

4.0 GHz

3 MB

8 MB

6/1500 MHz

15 W.

Ryzen 5 4500U

6/6

2.3 GHz

4.0 GHz

3 MB

8 MB

6/1500 MHz

15 W.

Ryzen 3 4300U

4/4

2.7 GHz

3.7 GHz

2 MB

4 MB

5/1400 MHz

15 W.

All 15W CPUs are commonly referred to as “U Series”, while 35-45 processors are known as “H Series”. We can use these terms interchangeably.

The 15W Ryzen 7 processors offer eight cores in that small thermal envelope. This means that at full use, each core will only have access to less than 2 W of power and the system is expected to still be north of 2.2 GHz. We have seen Ryzen desktop processors hit 3.0 GHz at less than 3 W each and these moving parts are probably the best containers for energy efficiency.

The 45 W processors are mainly aimed at higher throughput systems and the first notebooks with this hardware will be paired with discrete graphics, providing systems for a total of 100 W or more. For each H processor there is a corresponding HS processor, which offers specifications similar or almost similar to the H processor, but at 10 W less. As mentioned earlier, these CPUs are special “S” as OEMs must work with AMD and meet specific criteria in hardware design to obtain HS models. ASUS has an exclusive through Q2 and Q3 of 2020 on these with Zephyrus G14, however we expect more models to arrive for the Christmas system. These HS systems will be part of the AMD Continuous Validation Labs project, with a laboratory in Austin and a laboratory in Shanghai, which pre-tests the compatibility of any driver or software updates before they are distributed, in order to maintain device performance.

AMD didn’t magically come here. There have been many difficult years in the past decade on its notebook platform.

2016: an all-time low for AMD in notebooks

In 2016, we looked at five laptops simultaneously, all with AMD’s latest mobile platform at the time, Carrizo. These systems were built by AMD’s main OEM partners at the time, such as HP, Lenovo and Toshiba, and targeted the market from $ 500 to $ 900. At the time, AMD was struggling with a product that was not so good, and although was better than the previous generation, he still struggled to be competitive.

One thing that impressed AMD on the feet is that AMD unified the design between its normal dual channel memory Carrizo parts and the low cost single channel Carrizo-L parts, which allowed OEMs to build regular systems with a only memory channel to save costs. OEMs knew this paralyzed performance, but enabled the main processors in cheaper devices. These devices also ended up with low-quality displays, mechanical hard drives and were large and bulky because the user on a small budget could only afford this level of design. It ended up being a vicious circle of negative feedback: we covered the whole story in a 24-page deep dive that you can read here.

An AMD slide in 2015 showing the target markets

As part of this analysis, we have provided a number of potential solutions to the problem, including the fact that AMD should design its platforms for different segments and define its market, rather than bringing them all together into one. We also suggested that AMD should take a leap and create appropriate $ 1500 flagship reference systems for its OEM partners to provide a foundation on which to build high-end projects. I also suggested that OEMs aren’t cheap either and they look like $ 10 more on SATA storage can really ruin the user experience.

A priority solution to this problem was that AMD should build a notebook processor that was not only competitive, but also aimed at beating the competition. In Carrizo’s time, we were still wondering what AMD was holding: the company had started talking about Zen and returning to the high-performance market and we heard promises that it would also come to the form factor of notebooks. The company received a lot of praise with its first generation Zen desktop product, which increased when we saw Zen 2 being launched on TSMC’s leading 7nm process node. Mobile chips, by contrast, have been the last of each generation to show, as desktop and server products benefit from multiple chiplet designs, taking advantage of benefits such as increased yield and binning frequency with reduced costs, while mobile processors are still monolithic.

The first new APUs for mobile devices, known as Raven Ridge and Picasso, have combined Zen cores with Vega graphics, with a 14nm / 12nm process, and have aimed at the 15W notebook market. These have obtained a variety of successes, by virtue of restoring performance to a more palatable level, and AMD’s partners who use hardware in some important key projects, such as the Lenovo Thinkpad. The Thinkpad is one of the most important victories here, because AMD has always been very successful in the commercial market: this is where a company can buy 2500 laptops that its employees can work on, but they also require extra levels of management and administration to work. within the corporate environment. Despite the successes, Raven Ridge and Picasso still had two key disadvantages compared to Intel’s equivalent hardware: unprocessed performance and battery life. This was shown in one of the latest products appearing on Picasso, whereby Microsoft Surface 3 was available in AMD and Intel formats with an identical chassis and battery size.

Our review of Microsoft Surface 3, which compares AMD’s Picasso-based Ryzen 7 with Intel’s 10nm-based Core i7, was one of the best notebook A and B comparisons in recent memory. For the 16GB / 512GB variants, Intel earned a $ 100 prize, but offers Windows 10 Pro, Wi-Fi 6 and LPDDR4X-3733 memory, compared to Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi 5 and DDR4-2400. The overall conclusion was decidedly on Intel’s side, in terms of CPU performance, energy efficiency and battery life. But in the end here is the big victory of AMD’s design, a premium notebook model.

In For The Win: 2020

This brings us to today’s new hardware. AMD made fun of the “Renoir” platform since CES earlier this year, combining its new Zen 2 cores with updated Vega graphics on TSMC’s cutting edge 7nm process. What surprised us for the original announcement were the depths that AMD wanted to push forward: up to eight cores in a 15W design, even at competitive frequencies. The only way for Intel to insert more than four cores into a laptop processor is to go up to the 45 W bracket. AMD presented us with some important benchmark gains over Intel, along with a 2x increase in generation efficiency to generation and new power management technology that will eliminate the problems that have plagued battery life on previous iterations of projects using AMD processors.

At CES, AMD boasted that the company would have a dozen “Renoir” Ryzen Mobile 4000 systems on the shelves by the quarter and over 100 projects by the end of 2020. Recent world events have perhaps lengthened the time a bit, but we showed him what these Ryzen Mobile 4000 laptops would look like. AMD put his cards on the table and it was very clear that his notebook partners were now fully aboard the Ryzen Mobile train – after successfully delivering Raven Ridge and Picasso on a regular basis, with much better performance and increased demand, OEMs were more susceptible to AMD’s roadmaps and what the performance statements are, enough to put significant resources into developing high-end hardware. If Microsoft was confident enough to surface a Picasso, then other OEMs would have to line up. And everyone at CES did this in January, and OEM partners were keen to showcase the new AMD systems.

One of the strong points of the CES was the ASUS Zephyrus G14. This device, even without being on sale, has won numerous media awards for showing what the new AMD platform can do. In a 14-inch chassis, the hardware combined a first-line Ryzen 9 4900HS processor with 8 cores, an NVIDIA RTX 2060 with a Max-Q graphics card, Wi-Fi 6, NVMe memory and an 1080p 120 Hz IPS display with FreeSync support, all in a small form factor. AMD wanted to point out that users would have had to invest in a larger 15-inch notebook than Intel to achieve this performance, while ASUS focused on the new “HS” processor model, which essentially means that the company has worked with AMD to design the device but it also complies with numerous AMD standards and will be part of an AMD standard program. Not only that, but ASUS has an exclusive on HS processors for six months. The advantage of HS is a 35 W power envelope, with a frequency similar to the 45 W hardware, but at a lower power. It also has 6536 holes on the top cover, which will have adjustable LEDs on which to run animations or logos.

This is also the system that AMD was able to sample for our first review. We will compare it with a very similar system from Intel, a 15-inch Razer Blade with a Core i7-9750H and RTX 2060.

Dell G5 15 SE with 45 W. Ryzen-H

Other devices shown at CES include ASUS TUF laptops, which were more of a 15-inch gaming notebook style, so we’ve also heard of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, which uses the 15W Ryzen U-series top line in a processor ultra portable design. There’s also the Dell G5 15 SE, which looks like a workstation-class system that’s paired with a Radeon RX 5000M series graphics card, as well as the Acer Swift 3, which is another ultra-portable 15W design. see the range of laptops that were part of the launch cycle in our coverage here:

A quick overview of the Ryzen Mobile 4000 laptops from Acer, ASUS, Dell and MSI

Today in our review we are testing the Ryzen 9 4900 HS, within the ASUS Zephyrus G14 that AMD has provided for review. This unit is a 14-inch device with 1080p 120 Hz display Pantone calibrated with Freesync, equipped with RTX 2060 with discrete Max-Q graphics card, 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, 1 TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD, Intel Wi-Connectivity Fi 6 and 78 Wh battery.

The ASUS Zephyrus G14 as tested is set for $ 1449. There is a 4K version with Ryzen 7 for £ 1600.

For comparison, we chose one of Intel’s most successful comparison units, the 15-inch Razer Blade. This device features a 45 W Core i7-9750H, with 2060 full RTX, 16 GB of DDR4-2666, a 512 GB NVMe Liteon SSD, a 15-inch 1080p 144 Hz G-Sync display, Thunderbolt 3 and 80 Wh battery .

This 15-inch Razer Blade is currently retailed for $ 1679.

These two systems are equally matched, with some key differences. Where the Intel Razer has six cores, the ASUS AMD has eight, but the Intel Razer has a higher CPU and TDP graphics card. ASUS AMD has faster memory and a larger SSD, but Razer Intel has a higher refresh rate display. Both are designed as systems that provide power when working or playing, with AMD claiming that Intel cannot deliver this level of performance in the 14-inch form factor of the ASUS Zephyrus G14.

This review will examine the Ryzen 9 4900 HS processor, how it performs in different workloads and with different memory configurations, as well as an analysis of the new AMD halo system.