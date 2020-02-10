Redevelopment of the headquarters of the Ealing Council Perceval House could include a 28-story building

The huge £ 275 million Ealing Council redevelopment of its offices could include a 28-story building.

Perceval House, the offices of the board on Ealing Broadway, have been undergoing major redevelopment for some time, but an initial request was made to the board in September.

Meanwhile, consultations were held in Ealing last week to finalize the proposals before they are submitted.

The current building, similar to a fortress, was only built in 1982, but its electrical and mechanical equipment, such as heating, plumbing, elevators and air conditioning, are reaching the end of their life and are very ineffective.

In addition to being expensive to manage, the building will require significant sums of money for its maintenance and operation.

The Ealing Council proposed that the civic center be rebuilt into a more modern building, while freeing up space for houses and a new library.

Development costs are expected to be covered by the sale of the land, with the Ealing Council being part of the larger development, as well as more than 500 homes.

Developers Vistry and Ealing Council have jointly filed a “screening” request for development, in which he said the tower at the back of the development could measure “up to 28 stories”.

What the new board offices will look like from Uxbridge Road

(Image: Ealing Council / Vistry)

Current joint venture plans provide for 50% of the units to be classified as “affordable”. Council premises will face Uxbridge Road and will be smaller in size.

The Ealing Central Library will also be moved from the Ealing Broadway shopping center to the new redevelopment.

If the plans are approved, the facade of the Perceval house will be the first part to be demolished, the council will continue to use the rear half of the building. This phase is expected to last approximately two years.

Once the new headquarters is completed, council staff will move in and the back of the site will then be redeveloped.

In the second phase, residential buildings in the middle of the site and new public spaces will be constructed.

The final phase includes the construction of the tower, which will serve as accommodation. Development is expected to take six years from the start of demolition.

The full planning request must be submitted to the Ealing Council in March, when it will then have to decide the fate of its new headquarters.

.