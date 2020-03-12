RedforEd Teaching the strike in Sant Pau: “Defeat triumph in 2020”

Teachers #RedforEd went on strike Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The strike came less than two months after Education Minnesota, the 80,000 member unions in the state, held a three-day summit to train teachers on using their “collective power to defeat Trump.” By 2020, and by winning a public education system in 2021 that can prevent Trumpism for the next generation, “according to Breitbart News.

Minnesota public radio reported the strike in St. Paul:

Thousands of union teachers and other professional school professionals marched on the picket lines on Tuesday morning instead of in the classroom. The St. Paul’s Federation of Educators (SPFE) and its 3,600 members went on strike after late-night talks did not result in a contract.

Leaders of the district and unions struggled to reach an agreement after several sessions. The district offered arbitration on Monday, but the union declined.

Union representatives said the district had not come close enough to meet its demands for more funding for mental health services for students, as well as more multilingual interpreters and special education funding. Educators also want more efforts to reduce racial inequality in the discipline and other areas.

“The district’s latest proposal dramatically reduced the number of support staff that the Saint Paul’s Federation of Educators proposed to help meet the needs of students,” the union said in a statement early Tuesday. “SPSFE presented a plan that would increase the workforce over a three-year period to give the district more flexibility in budgets.”

The SFEFE Twitter account presented this report first hand on Tuesday:

SPFE President @nfabe: Our kids can’t wait any longer. Our schools need support now. Our students can’t wait any longer.

The Minnesota Farm Democratic Labor Party replicated its support for the strike:

Right now, educators and advocates are marching on student mental health and greater diversity among teachers. #WeStandWithSPPS pic.twitter.com/uF9FfshWrl

The Minnesota SEIU has added their support in this tweet:

THOUSANDS of educators, students, parents and supporters hit the streets of St. Paul to support the @ SPFE28 members on the first day of their strike for schools that our students deserve. We have your back! Together we will win a #BetterTomorrow! #UnionsForAll #WeAreSPFE #WeAreSPPS pic.twitter.com/oL3SDipcQQ

According to Breitbart News, the SPFE chairman sits on the board of a progressive group that approved Bernie Sanders in January, and an SPFE vice president spoke in a Bernie Sanders rally on the eve of his first session on Tuesday. Minnesota.

Despite Sanders’ efforts to support SFE’s leadership, Sanders lost the Minnesota primary to former Vice President Joe Biden, who won ten of the fourteen Democratic presidential presidential primaries on Super Tuesday.

Biden continued his first-ever winning streak on Tuesday when he won decisively in four of the six states (Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho), lost narrowly to Sanders in the North Dakota caucuses, and is in a competition with Sanders in Washington that is. too close to call.

As reported by Breitbart News in February 2019:

A well-funded, subversive teacher’s left-leaning movement in the United States threatens to tilt political balance nationwide in favor of Democrats nationwide, as Republicans barely stay in the key states they need to add. for President Donald Trump to win re-representation. and that Republicans have a turnaround in retaking the House and holding on to a majority in the Senate.

This teacher union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the same socialism that President Trump asserted in his 2019 State of the Union speech, stopping, and beginning in its shape. current at the beginning of 2018 in a far corner of the country before it spread nationally. His stated goals – the highest paid teachers and the best teaching conditions – are overshadowed by a more malicious political agenda: a left-wing Democratic uprising designed to bring purple or red states to power, using the power of ‘a significant part of the education system as a lever.

With former Vice President Joe Biden continuing to increase his delegated leadership over Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination with each passing week, the focus is on the four major states having primary contests next Tuesday: Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona.

The most recent polls show Biden leading in Florida, Ohio and Illinois, with Sanders in Arizona.

Sources tell Breitbart News that #RedforEd’s leadership in Arizona is doubling its support for Sanders, while rank-and-file teachers who are associated with the movement are less tied to Sanders and more interested in finding a candidate they believe in. who can beat President Trump in the fall election.

In the event that Joe Biden is running as a Democratic Party candidate for the presidency, it is unknown to what extent #RedforEd’s leadership, in Arizona and around the country, will be ready to transfer the energy they have dedicated to a battle. Sanders primary for Democrats. Party nomination for a possible Biden election campaign against President Trump.

It is unknown how much it will matter if Bernie Sanders supporting the leadership that launched the #RedforEd movement in Arizona in March 2019 is lukewarm about his support for a possible Joe Biden election campaign for November’s presidency.

SPFE teachers strike in St. Paul is an indication that high levels of energy for political activism among the Sanders supporting #RedforEd leaders follow whether or not his favorite candidate wins the Democratic nomination.

The current #RedforEd strike in St. Paul could be an early indicator that teacher unions and the #RedforEd movement can accelerate teacher strikes across the country between now and November, as part of their overall goal of defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. .

Minnesota is a key battleground state that Hillary Clinton narrowly won over Donald Trump by about 44,000 votes in 2016.