Reds are planning a double summer strike for strikers and defenders under the links of Timo Werner

Liverpool are reported to target a striker and left-back in the summer.
The Reds are well on their way to winning their first championship title in 30 years and are 22 points ahead of second-placed Man City.
AFP or licensor
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is associated with a move to Liverpool
Despite their dominance in the Premier League this season, Reds manager Jürgen Klopp will try to strengthen his squad this summer.
James Pearce, Liverpool correspondent for Athletic, claimed that Klopp was interested in signing RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and wanted to take cover for Andy Robertson.
Werner has scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season, with only Robert Lewandowski (22) scoring multiple times.
Divock Origi has adequately covered Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the past 18 months.
However, Klopp will temporarily lose Mane and Salah at the 2021 African Nations Cup next January.
Getty Images – Getty
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021
Meanwhile, Robertson is Liverpool’s only older left-back to whom James Milner previously switched.
Werner, whose Leipzig contract runs until 2023, is said to have a release clause of 60 million euros (£ 50.9 million).
The German striker remains connected to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United and opened the door to a future Premier League change last week.
He said, “What do you say if there is a knock in the next two weeks that is one of the favorites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.
“I can imagine playing abroad one day, even though I don’t have a particular club I want to be in.
“I am open for everything. I recently went to America for a vacation and English football was on all the time.
“It’s an exclamation point for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would be fun to play there.”