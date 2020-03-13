Reducing payroll taxes would counteract the drop in coronavirus

Alfredo Ortiz, of the Creator of Labor Network, writes in The Hill in favor of Trump’s proposal to combat the coronavirus-created financial crisis with a payroll tax cut that would put money back in the workers’ pockets, creating more demand for goods and services.

President Trump laid out a significant part of his national response to the coronavirus-induced financial crisis with a substantial, perhaps even total, reduction in payroll taxes. That would put thousands of dollars back into the pockets of regular workers. This tax cut would not only help countless Americans, but would also create more demand for goods and services, counteracting economic, if not epidemiological, contagion.

To make matters even better, payroll tax cuts should be extended to small businesses, the country’s economic engine that is disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Democrats, who want to claim they support small businesses, would have to put aside their partisan differences and approve this payroll tax reduction to address the pending national emergency.

Payroll tax is the largest tax burden on most Americans across the country. Nearly 70 percent of taxpayers pay more in payroll taxes than in federal income taxes. In addition to 7.6 percent of every payroll, this tax is almost double the amount that regular employees pay in income taxes. It’s been almost quadrupled since 1955. By reducing payroll taxes, we increase our home revenue with consumption. According to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, gross domestic product increases by 80 cents for every dollar cut on payroll taxes. This is one of the fastest and most direct methods of dealing with the crisis.

