Reducing Trump’s green cards is “more important” if expanded

According to immigration policy experts, President Donald Trump’s executive order delaying the processing of green cards for a modest group of foreign nationals could be much more important if it is expanded and expanded beyond the its 60 days.

The executive order prevents newcomers seeking job-based family green cards from spreading to the United States in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, with more than 26 million unemployed Americans.

The order, in its current state, affects less than ten percent of legal immigration to the United States and exempts the EB-5 visa program aimed at helping Chinese investors secure green cards.

Experts from the Institute for Migration Policy (MPI) say Trump’s executive order “could be more significant” if it is extended beyond its 60 days and expanded to stop more visa programs for foreign workers. .

MPI experts say the order will delay the potential of 52,000 green card applicants, but argue that its impact is very limited in its current form, as most “the State Department had already largely suspended face-to-face consular interviews for visa applicants as a result of (coronavirus) ”

The executive order blocks the green cards of 4 immigrants applying outside the US except for:

🔹 Wives and minor children of American citizens

🔹 Health professionals

🔹 Family members and the armed forces

🔹Special Immigrant Visas (SIV)

InterestPersonal national interest, law enforcement decisions

– MigrationPolicy Instruction (@MigrationPolicy) April 22, 2020

Based on a review of the #greencard FY2019 grants, here are the * annual * totals for the categories that would be blocked under Trump’s executive order.

That is, we estimate that this would block about 26,000 green cards a month or 52,000 during the 60 days of the proclamation pic.twitter.com/4AxHcOlRKP

– MigrationPolicy Instruction (@MigrationPolicy) April 23, 2020

The effect could be more significant if the executive order extends beyond the pandemic and continues after regular resumption of government services.

– MigrationPolicy Instruction (@MigrationPolicy) April 23, 2020

Pro-American immigration reformers are already calling on the White House to extend orders to disrupt a series of visa programs for foreign workers amid mass unemployment.

“The American public understands that a significant pause in immigration must include all immigration, especially guest workers,” officials from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) wrote in a letter to Trump .

“In the next 30 days, a new Executive Order will have to be issued that includes all forms of immigration, including guest worker programs, that would allow hundreds of thousands of Americans to return out of the workforce. , both now and when it is the economy, it is finally starting to recover “, the letter states.

As exclusively reported by Breitbart News, H-1B and H-2B visas were considered in suspension, as well as J-1 visas, E visas, O-1 visas, L and B visas suspended in the preliminary drafts of the order. . These visa programs were exempt from the order signed by Trump.

In 30 days, Trump is expected to meet with heads of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor to amend the order to include more visa programs that negatively affect the working class and half of the United States. .

For weeks now, Breitbart News has been narrating the historical precedents of the immigration moratorium in times of national crisis. During the Great Depression, for example, mass unemployment was eased by significant cuts in legal immigration levels that remained below 100,000 annual incomes for nearly 15 years from 1931 and 1945.

Since 1980, the U.S. has admitted no fewer than 525,000 legal immigrants in a single year. For 40 years, annual admissions for legal immigration have been between $ 1 million and $ 1.2 million. The US admits more foreign nationals than any other country in the world and has been doing so for more than two decades.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.