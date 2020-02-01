Redux 2016: Clinton and the Sanders campaign keep beef three days before Iowa caucuses

Just three days from the Iowa First Caucus, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have held their grudges for years.

In a podcast Friday, Clinton maintained his attack on Sanders that he did not do enough to boost his campaign after winning the nomination in the previous round.

“Until the end, many of those very identified with his campaign urged people to vote third, urging people not to vote,” Clinton told Emily Tisch Sussman, host of the podcast “Your Primary Playlist”. The New York Times marked the interview. “It had an impact.”

This echoes Clinton’s comments from an upcoming documentary, in which she said of Sanders, “No one likes him, no one wants to work with him.” In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month, she said she maintained this assessment.

Meanwhile, in Iowa – where Sanders leaps before Monday’s vote – a campaign surrogate joined the crowd when she started booing a mention of Cliton’s name.

WATCH: Representative Rashida Tlaib leads the crowd of Bernie Sanders in the vociferous hoots of ‘Hater’ Hillary Clinton https://t.co/mgklbDiKSF pic.twitter.com/t6WjPZYwN0

“I’m going to boo,” said representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after Clinton’s name was hushed in a booing rally. “You all know, I can’t keep my mouth shut. We’re going to boo. The enemies will be quiet on Monday when we win.” Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who also endorsed Sanders, laughed on stage in response.

Sanders himself has remained largely above the fray for the past few days; he and several other Democratic presidential candidates were stranded in the Senate Friday night as Republicans voted against hearing new witnesses in the President Donald Trump’s recall trial.

The harsh feelings between Clinton and Sanders have persisted for years despite, point out supporters of Sanders, the dozens of speeches he made for Clinton in 2016.

In a podcast interview published on Friday, Clinton said she doesn’t care who the Democratic presidential candidate is – “as long as someone can win, and as long as someone ‘one who understands that politics is the art of addition, not subtraction. “

There was little love lost between the two parties on Friday evening.

“A hater said – by the name of Hillary Clinton, we are calling names here, taking pictures – that nobody likes Bernie Sanders,” said Dionna Langford, member of the School Board of Monks, referring to the documentary. of Clinton, after the death of the initial boos. down.

“We have three days to show the whole country how much we love Bernie Sanders!” And it starts here in Iowa. “