Redwood High Football Team Plays Red Cancer Card

VISALIA, California (KFSN) – For the Redwood High women’s soccer team, an upcoming game means more than a victory.

The team is playing to fight for an even bigger goal – to give the red card to cancer.

“We play for cancer patients and we want them to feel like we’re there to support them,” says Savannah Travis.

Travis is one of the players facing El Diamante high school team on Friday evening for the second annual red card game.

This year, the game pays tribute to Jackson Ford and Mandy Redden, two students from Redwoods High School who are currently battling cancer.

“We can’t go into their bodies and fight it for them, but we can support them,” says Travis.

Redden was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, while Ford was informed that he had stage 3 melanoma.

They watched the game from the sidelines behind them, the red cards of those who donated and supported the two fighters.

“It makes me feel blessed and it makes me happy to know that all of my friends still care and support me,” said Redden.

Ciera Seasock says the red card game also raises funds against the biggest opponent and that the tournament raised more than $ 1,300 to go to the American Cancer Society.

“Since they are our classmates, we want to honor them and raise funds for everyone going through this ordeal,” said Seasock.

Ford and Redden have a long fight ahead of them, but they plan to beat cancer with a little help from their Redwoods family.

“I know I’m going to get out of there like my family did.” I’m looking forward to the future, ”said Ford.

The team also honored the grandfather of a soccer player, who is currently in the ICU with a recently diagnosed brain tumor.

If you would like to help donate to the American Cancer Society, click here.

