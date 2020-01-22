Reebok announces new partnership with Khalid

The giant Khalid and the Reebok shoe teamed up for a new global partnership.

The company has unveiled the singer as its newest ambassador and will feature him in the “Sports Unexpected” campaign later this spring. The campaign focuses on being creative through self-expression and experimentation. Reebok made the announcement on Instagram, also welcoming Khalid’s dog, Maui, to the family.

The Grammy Award-winning artist follows in the footsteps of singers Cardi B and Ariana Grande, who also starred in the campaign. In a statement to Billboard, Khalid mentioned his enthusiasm for working with the brand to help inspire young people.

“I’m excited to partner with Reebok. I love mixing old and new and honoring classics with fresh twists. I hope we can inspire a new generation of people to become themselves and get creative opportunities.”

Reidok, owned by Adidas, is known for making its mark in pop culture. They worked with NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and rapper Jay Z, who became the first person in the sport in 2003. With the launch of last year’s Sport the Unexpected campaign, Reebok aims to combine so much sport as well as fashion, showing that it’s OK to change things sometimes. The company has also introduced other celebrities, such as 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Victoria Beckham to name a few.

The Reebok partnership begins from the beginning in a huge week for Khalid. With the Grammys coming up on Sunday, he holds a prize for his song “Talk.”