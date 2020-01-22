Reebok gym shorts are 50% off

Reebok currently offers a 60% discount on a variety of items that have already been marked, and offers are available.

There are several ways to approach this sale. You can go the route of the shoes and save on training shoes (the Nanos are a good choice) or running shoes (we like the Floatrides). Or you can use this opportunity to replenish your training equipment for less money. Reebok’s Speedwick Speed ​​Shorts cost just $ 20 after the discount. They use the same technology as many other sports companies – polyester-based, spandex four-way stretch – they have pockets and they’re available in a few harmless colors.

You deserve it better than a pair of mesh shorts from the 80s. Use the code GETDOWN to redeem the discount.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.