“Reece James is the real deal” – Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot reveals the moment he knew the 19-year-old was a special player

Mario Melchiot announced that he knew Chelsea defender Reece James had been a special player since he had one of the best Premier League wingers in his pocket.

The 19-year-old was one of the many breakout stars of Frank Lampard’s young blues team this season after signing a productive loan contract with Wigan last season.

Already in November, he competed for Chelsea and became the club’s youngest goal scorer with a dramatic equalization in the 4: 4 draw in the Champions League against Ajax.

Getty Images – Getty

Reece James celebrates his equalization against Ajax

He was then picked ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta – ending a run of 73 direct league starts for the Spaniard – for the next game against Crystal Palace.

It was the youngest blues ever to start with the XI in the Premier League, and all youngsters had a 2-0 win, with James keeping Eaglesdanger man Wilfried Zaha calm for 90 minutes.

His performance was so impressive that he now consolidated his position as the number 1 Chelsea right-back and replaced the left-wing captain Azpilicueta.

Chelsea recently tied the youngster to a new five-and-a-half-year contract that appears to be worth £ 100,000 a week.

And when asked how good the teenager is, the former blues defender Melchiot said at the sports breakfast: “Very good!

“I watched him closely and I see that he is doing better.

AFP or licensor

Former Chelsea central defender Mario Melchiot expects Reece James to perform well

“We all know how he is, how he crosses and how good he is.

“But his game against Zaha, who is arguably one of the best wingers in this league, and if you play one against him he can beat you, and James kept him calm for 90 minutes.” Zaha got nothing.

“When I saw that, I knew that he was the real deal and that he was getting better and better.

“And now he’s signed a new contract for five and a half years, it’s incredible.

“When I went to Wigan, I was with Wigan myself and became her best player. Then I went back to Chelsea, waited for his moment, and am able to put people with so much experience on the bench and start in front of them – it’s great. “

