[reed-blocks-out-sound-to-win-wgc-mexico-championship]



Feb 23, 2020 Mexico Town, MEX Patrick Reed gestures following enjoying his shot from the third tee all through the last spherical of the WGC – Mexico Championship golfing match at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit rating: Orlando Ramirez-Usa Nowadays Sporting activities

February 24, 2020

(Reuters) – Patrick Reed’s 7 days began on a sour notice with Brooks Koepka stoking the embers of a cheating allegation versus him but the Texan finished it in a blaze of glory with victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Reed may hardly ever be able to totally restore his name following movie pictures confirmed him strengthening his lie in a sandy waste area at the World Challenge in December but he has proved in Mexico that he can roll with the punches and increase to the problem.

Although Reed said at the time his mistake in the Bahamas was inadvertent, Koepka, who skipped the Mexico City function, instructed a golf podcast that his American Ryder and Presidents Cup staff mate understood precisely what he was executing.

“You know the place your club is,” Koepka informed SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “I took three months off and I can assure you I know if I contact sand. If you seem at the online video, obviously he grazes the sand 2 times and then he however chops down on it.”

But these comments are like h2o off a duck’s back again for Reed.

“Coming into this week, I knew all I desired to do was block out all the sound, no subject what it was,” he advised reporters just after ending at 18-less than-par 266 for a just one-stroke victory at Club de Golfing Chapultepec.

“I experience I have been capable to do that effectively throughout my overall vocation, when I get within the ropes do what I do very well, and that’s play golfing.

“I’m made use of to it. At the conclude of the day all I can command is me. I experience like I’ve been developing as a man or woman and a golfer and that is all I can truly do.”

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, was speaking after his eighth PGA Tour earn and his second at a Environment Golf Championships party. He is projected to boost to eighth in the globe rankings.

Asked on Sunday how he would handle his following encounter with the outspoken Koepka, Reed said it would not give him pause for considered.

“I place the ball in the ground and hit my up coming shot,” he mentioned.

“It’s B.K.”

(Reporting by Andrew The two in Cary, North Carolina Editing by Peter Rutherford)