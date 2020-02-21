[reed-declines-to-react-to-koepka-criticism]



Patrick Reed plays his shot from the seventh tee for the duration of the initially round of the WGC – Mexico Championship golf event at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

(Reuters) – Patrick Reed shown a single-minded target, placing a rules controversy that seemingly will in no way die out of his brain long adequate to shoot two-under-par 69 in the opening spherical at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Thursday.

Reed is continue to being reminded of the incident for which he gained a two-stroke penalty for improving upon his lie in a sandy squander place at December’s World Obstacle in the Bahamas.

World range two Brooks Koepka weighed in previously this 7 days when questioned no matter whether he thought Reed experienced been dishonest.

“Yeah, I never know what he was performing, creating sand castles in the sand,” Koepka instructed SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

“You know in which your club is. I took three months off and I can guarantee you I know if I contact sand. If you seem at the movie, obviously he grazes the sand twice and then he however chops down on it.”

Reed declined to respond to Koepka’s feedback.

“I’ve reported what I have to say about what occurred in the Bahamas, and at the end of the day, all I’m making an attempt to do is go out and participate in very good golf and making an attempt to earn a golf championship and with any luck , run Rory down,” said the 2018 Masters champion.

He was referring to chief Rory McIlroy, who shot 65 for the to start with-spherical lead in Mexico Town.

Koepka is not enjoying in the function.

(Reporting by Andrew The two in Cary, North Carolina Modifying by Peter Rutherford)