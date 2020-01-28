Reed Mullin, band member of Corrosion of Conformity, dies a week before the Australia tour

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Reed Mullin, drummer and co-founder of North Carolina’s long-standing hard rock ensemble Corrosion of Conformity, has died over the years, according to social media posts by the band, his musician colleagues and many of his friends Made music world. He was 53 years old.

The cause of death has not been released, but Mullin has struggled with alcohol abuse in recent years, causing him to miss several shows and say goodbye to the band in the past four years.

Mullin was a co-founder of C.O.C. 1982 bass player Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman. The group was originally a hardcore punk outfit – they released the Eye For An Eye and Animosity albums in 1984 and 1985 – but in the following years they slowed down and developed into a more hard rock / metal oriented band.

The group’s sound expanded when vocalist Karl Agell joined in 1989, and their 1991 appearance “Blind” ushered in the band’s most commercial and acclaimed era. They signed with Columbia Records and released a number of albums in the 1990s (Agell left them in 1993). The most commercially successful was 1994’s Deliverance; The band toured for Metallica two years later. C.O.C. left Columbia, but maintained a solid core audience until the 2000s, which split in 2006 but reformed four years later.

They continued touring and recording, but Mullin’s alcohol problems got worse and he was on leave after many missed shows and an alcoholic seizure in 2016. He worked with them sporadically in the years that followed, but his health deteriorated.

The band was due to tour Australia in February 2020.

