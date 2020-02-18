[reedley-dmv-opening-business-saturday-for-people-today-to-utilize-for-genuine-id]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Do you even now need to have to implement for a Serious ID? The DMV workplace in Reedley is holding a distinctive indicator-up celebration this Saturday.

The Section of Motor Vehicles introduced 7 places of work throughout the state will consider component in the occasion to persuade persons to apply ahead of the October one deadline.

Related: What’s a passport card, and can it exchange a True ID?

The Reedley office environment, which is typically closed on Saturdays, will be open up on February 22, from 8 a.m. to five p.m. to system programs. People can walk in without the need of an appointment.

All you need to have to do is full the on-line Genuine ID software in advance of your pay a visit to and make certain you have the demanded files.

In accordance to the DMV, “Commencing October one, 2020, you will will need to exhibit federally-compliant identification in purchase to board a domestic flight inside the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities, these kinds of as armed service bases, federal courthouses, and other safe federal areas.”

A Authentic ID counts as “federally-compliant identification.” California’s normal driver license does not.

Extra Facts: True ID FAQ: What you need to have to know about California’s new license