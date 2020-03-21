Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Both equally Tried using Out For ‘Clueless’

Though there’s of course a ton going on in the midst of all this, there’s nevertheless room for the odd lovable, fluffy tale about your faves. With that in thoughts, we are delighted to have discovered this 7 days that each Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington auditioned to be in the ’90s classic Clueless.

The two stars are presently endorsing their series Minor Fires Just about everywhere, and stopped by Buzzfeed to engage in a recreation in which they answered inquiries about the numerous first instances, including Very first Major Position You Virtually Landed That Went To Someone Else.

In reaction to this 1, Reese Witherspoon explained: “One thing that is public and it came out previous yr, I auditioned so challenging for Clueless and I didn’t get it.” An fired up Washington disclosed “I did also!” While they each lost out, it didn’t hurt their occupations any.

The lead roles in that movie went to Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy, but these two wouldn’t intellect one more crack. “We really should do, like, a remake!” Washington mentioned. “We could recreate a scene. That would be so entertaining!” prompt her would-be co-star.

That could be a tad tricky at present, what with all people isolating and these kinds of, but it is one to retain in head for the upcoming. In the meantime, we’ll go forward and imagine what Clueless would be like with Reese Witherspoon, right after imagining Titanic with Matthew McConaughey.

Image:

Getty Visuals / Rachel Murray