They are Reese Witherspoon, Mila Kunis, e Julia Roberts do they all experience marriage problems under stress and self-isolation caused by coronavirus? This tired rumor may have gotten a new coat of paint in the age of global pandemic, but it’s still not true. Gossip Cop you have already deleted countless stories of this kind and we can undo them again.

In a fully inflated and manufactured article, Star uses the devastating virus to go after three couples who often serve as targets for the gossip of the boards: Witherspoon and Jim Toth, Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Roberts and Danny Moder. First up are Witherspoon and Toth: According to an unnamed “insider”, the couple were “lifelong without life” before quarantined. “Being trapped is too much for Reese to handle,” continues the suspected tipster, who adds that “if it wasn’t for the kids, who knows if they would still be together.”

This tabloid loves to push the theory that Reese Witherspoon and Toth are “living separate lives.” Gossip Cop I had already drawn a February article stating the same thing: in fact they are doing very well. Witherspoon showed love for Toth on Valentine’s Day with a photo of the two on Instagram and had earlier said he was “very lucky” to be with him. Most recently, he shared a selfie with his family, including Toth, on his birthday. They clearly do not live separate lives.

Unreliable magazine passes Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher, recycling another tired rumor that Demi Moore’s memory is sparking drama for Kutcher (her ex-husband) and Kunis. That alleged question led to another, according to another questionable source: that the couple are in a “battle for control” of their two children. “Ashton wants to raise his children without any help,” says this source, allegedly seeing Kunis as “too controlling.” “Mila has a lot of uncertainty about her future together,” the tipster concludes.

Gossip Cop You’ve already published this rumor many times that you shouldn’t think twice about dismissing it again. Some tabloids, including Star, have gone a step further by claiming that Kunis’s health was suffering due to the marital drama of the publication of Moore’s book. Kunis and Kutcher himself even took to Instagram to laugh at a tabloid’s claim that they were “over.”

Finally, there are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, a couple who have been happily married since 2002, but who are still still fodder. The article claims Roberts is “really stressed” over the situation and takes “all his frustrations” on Moder and his three children. “Julia’s loss is natural, but her anxiety has increased tenfold since she and Danny were trapped inside,” says a puzzled “insider,” adding that Moder feels “completely suffocated.” This suspicious source mentions Roberts’ recent purchase of a San Francisco home, which they say he bought “so he can move out of the Malibu house where he is currently trapped with Danny.”

Again, this statement is not just nonsense – it is a non-original nonsense. Gossip Cop overcame the theory that Roberts’ home in San Francisco is a sign of being damaged: last month, Women’s Day claimed that Roberts had made it to “escape” from Moder. It’s not true. Moder and Roberts are doing very well together. All of these statements are merely transparent attempts by Star to take advantage of a deadly and terrifying situation.