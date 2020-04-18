Reese Witherspoon reveals postpartum depression: ‘It was terrible’

reese witherspoon and her husband and three kids

Reese Witherspoon is becoming real!

The mother of three will talk about her worries and stress Jamela Jamil On Friday’s “We We Podcast” series.

The 44-year-old immediately shared:

“I’m anxious, and anxiety is a sign of depression, so I’m depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel, and I’ve been me all my life

Witterspun learned that he had been receiving treatment since he was 16 years old, but unfortunately his mental condition worsened when he became a mother.

“I have three children. After each child, I felt different. I had a small birth after the birth of one of my children, and one of my children took a lot of medicine. At the time, I didn’t feel straight at all. Then I had an unborn child. “

Yes! ”Wow! This proves that every parenting experience can be different.

As you know, the Little Fires star everywhere is sharing her 20-year-old daughter Ava and a 16-year-old boy Deacon was with him Ryan PhillippBayna. She has also been a mother since she was 7 years old Tennessee husband with her husband Jim TothBayna.

Say cheese! / (c) Reese Witherspoon / Instagram

For example, after giving birth to Ava at the age of 23, she was “under full control.”

“We don’t understand what a hormonal mouse looks like when we stop treatment,” he said. No one explained it to me. I was 23 when I gave birth to my first child, and no one told me that your hormones go to the toilet when a baby is breastfed. It’s been awful all my life. ”

He added:

“I don’t think I understand hormones very well. I tried to answer my doctors. There isn’t enough research on what happens to women’s bodies and the hormonal changes needed by women.

You can say it again!

When she became a mother for the first time, she worked as a pediatric nurse for 35 years and lost “our relationship now” with her mother, who was always open about mental health. Reese explained:

“I don’t need the right guidance or help.

Big Little Lies stars continue:

“I feel sorry for the women who are going through this,” she said. Postpartum is real. ”

Reze, thank you for being so open! We are confident that it will be more confident to share our experiences with other mothers who are experiencing difficulties.

