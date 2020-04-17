Referee: Roger Stone did not prove that Tomeka Hart lied

Convicted criminal Roger Stone He will not be tried again, the federal judge said in his case on Thursday in a simple, one-page series.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson He said that “according to the decision taken on 20 February 2020 [Dkt. # 328], the sentence is final and any objection must be lodged within fourteen days from the date of this decision.”

The judge said Stone should be “extradited to serve his sentence at the institution designated by the Prison Presidency when he is notified by the U.S. Office of Oversight or Pre-Trial Services.” “Stone will be allowed to surrender voluntarily to begin serving his 40-month sentence.

Finally, Judge Jackson completed the disruption of the figure that confuses Stone and has lawyers who have been in power for more than a year.

“Also, from the date of this decision, the defendant and his lawyers are released from the communication order of the media of 15 February 2019 [Dkt. # 36], the small order of 21 February 2019 and the order of 17 July , 2019, [Dkt. # 149], although all other orders of the Court, including those relating to the confidentiality of the materials and all other conditions of the defendant’s release, remain in force, “the judge said.

In February, Jackson convicted Trump’s old friend and adviser up to 40 months behind bars. Stone was found guilty of seven federal criminal charges for obstructing justice, violating witnesses and lying to federal investigators during Robert Mueller’s Research in Russia. Prosecutors say Stone lied to protect the president Donald Trump.

The trial lasted a week and a half. What happened after the trial proved much more controversial: the Justice Department’s memorandum of intervention, a mass protest by prosecutors in protest, comments from jurors, the president who went to war, and a proposal to exclude the judge, to name a few. few.

While the new test denial order was only one page long, the accompanying opinion was not so short. The 81-page opinion focused on Team Stone’s claim that the chairman of the jury Seat Map he was a Democratic party member who lied to Petra’s jury and tarnished justice.

Judge Jackson said the burden of proof was on the defense to show that Hart had told such a lie when selecting the jury. The judge said the defense fell short because it was a “tower of indignation” built on the sand:

The defendant did not prove that the judge lied. Nor did it show that the alleged exclusive evidence could not be found through due diligence in the selection of the jury. In addition, while social media communications may suggest that the affidavit has strong views on certain individuals or issues, they do not disclose that he had an opinion on Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters.

The hypothesis on which the proposition is based – that one can conclude from the jury’s views on the President that he could not take into account the evidence against the defendant – is not supported by facts or data and is contrary to the control of the legal precedent. Movement is a tower of indignation, but at the end of the day, there is little substance that keeps it high. The request for a new trial will therefore be rejected on the basis of the facts and case law presented in detail in the body of this opinion […].

The judge said that during a hearing on the motion for a new trial, Stone’s lawyer “revealed that there was very little that would even claim that it was false about the representative’s answers”.

“When she was pressured to tell a specific lie, Stone’s lawyer pointed out only those answers in which the jury expressed its subjective belief that it could be fair to the defendant and another question: what concerns public comment on certain issues. The judge noted.

This question is illustrated below.

He asked if Hart had written or published anything on the Internet about Stone, for the control of the Russian intervention of the House Intel Committee or for the control of Mueller.

Hart said, “I can’t remember,” but also said he may have shared some things on Facebook, but “honestly he wasn’t sure.”

“The accused did not prove that this answer was false. In particular, the judge did not check either “yes” or “no” and acknowledged the possibility that an article had been shared in a Facebook post, Jackson continued. “What the defense has to prove is that it lied when it said ‘she wasn’t sure.’

The defense did not do that, Jackson said.

“After examining the content of the questionnaire as a whole, the statements and behavior of the leader during the vote, the positions in the complex report of the defendant and the testimony during the hearing on 25 February, the Court finds that the President did not respond. False questions in the questionnaire or during the vote, he had not committed a misdemeanor during the trial and the defendant did not use diligence to discover the information contained in his proposal “, he concluded. the judge. The Court therefore concludes with its discretion that the defense has not substantiated a new trial under Article 33, nor has it provided any grounds to believe that there has been a “serious misconduct.”

The opinion also contains copies of the Hart questionnaire and some posts on social media, political posts.

