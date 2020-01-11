Refined moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Loading...

The new moon of Sagittarius speaks to worldly sophistication. While reading books makes the mind grow, brain power is ultimately not proven in the mind, but in the world. The highest intelligence is action. Sharpness is needed to provide what is most needed at the moment. Without the thing that makes a moment work, what comes after is likely to fail.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). It is important to know the difference between a given gift and a closed intermediary. The only kind of gift that is not a deal is a gift without obligations or any expectation of reimbursement.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Perhaps manipulation in the core is unfair. Yet it is part of the advanced human operating system. At least your goal is true: helping people do what is right for them.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Investments are only good if they are affordable. If you feel poor while waiting for a return, it is not so much an investment as an over-investment, which leads to despair. Who needs it?

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Whatever you would normally give others, give it to yourself today. Otherwise you have an energetic deficiency, which exhausts everyone in the neighborhood. So in a sense your selfishness is for them!

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Releasing your expectations of who you are supposed to be is one of the most powerful shifts you will make. And when it comes to something new, you are never too old and it is never too late.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Finding common ground is better than barring others with a feeling. Even good feelings such as faith and joy can scare people just because people are afraid of what they cannot understand or understand.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). People inspire you. The compliments you give are the truth and reflect the talents, gifts and efforts you perceive. People cannot help but are drawn to your genuine interest in them.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You stand up for yourself without putting anyone else down. You hold your own line without breaking someone else’s. You will be courteous if you continue to the next.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Productive conversations will reveal things about a person before going too deeply into any kind of relationship. If there is a difference in personal values, it is better to find out sooner than to deal with it later.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). When it comes to business, your goal is not to attract every customer, but to look for those with great potential to find great value in what you want to offer the most. The same goes for love.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Every action has a motive that speaks. The problem comes when what you really want is a secret, even to you. Knowing your own intentions ensures an attractive and coordinated flow of action.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You recognize the silly futility of trying to control the reactions of others. Instead, present yourself with courage and clarity, and then accept any response that you get in view of the possibilities there.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (November 26). You let go of old myths to give an optimistic but realistic picture of what you will do in the world for your next birthday. You come up with strategies that really work and you will find mentors and helpers to make the process a pleasure. A kiss on New Year’s Eve is a harbinger of romantic fireworks. Twins and cancer are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 1, 18 and 43.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: “I am a Leo (August 20, 1981) and have recently moved from New York to Florida. Was this a wise decision? My main motivation for moving here was to better educate my future daughter with the help of my family. But I feel that this move has been a damper in many areas of my life, especially my job prospects. Do you have any advice? I will also be a single parent and I know it would be much harder for me to stay in New York without the help of family members in the area, but I now wonder if I really have all the responsibilities on my own. “

You did the right thing. It is scary at the moment, but this step makes perfect sense to you afterwards. Something happens to Leo women when they are pregnant: their sixth sense starts to upset and they make decisions, even if they don’t fully understand. Your job is to strengthen your faith in your higher knowledge. Take care of yourself and know that the forces of the universe also take care of you. The work is no problem. As the saying goes: “Every baby brings its own bread to the table.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Tough and tender pop icon Tina Turner is an exuberant Sagittarius. In the myth, centaurs are beings susceptible to temperamental warfare, but when given the means to realize their potential, they rise to their higher nature. Turner says that her spiritual practices, including Buddhism, have released her from a tumultuous personal life to a place of peace. Spirituality gives Sagittarius courage and courage.

