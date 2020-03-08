Reflecting on anger for Lent worthy of reflection [Opinion] | Columnists

Like a lot of people these days, I have more than one email address. Several, in fact.

The one I check the least is not work-related. I’m lucky to check it once a week. I find that all I’ve missed are items from organizations to which I’ve subscribed to get their emails.

Most, like the chain emails forwarded by my mom, go unopened. For a while, mom’s email savvy was limited to clicking the “forward” and “send” buttons.

One chain email was from The Banker, reminding you to always hit the cancel button twice before inserting your card at the ATM to prevent someone from stealing your PIN code.

Thanks, Mom.

Every so often, I’ll find an email in my inbox that has relevance.

A few days ago, the subject line of an email from the Diocese of Allentown read, “Bishop Schlert has a message for you as Lent approaches.”

It contained a letter from the Rev. Alfred Schlert to members of his flock.

In it, the bishop said he wanted to reflect on something greatly impacting the Catholic Church and society: anger.

“It seems everywhere we look, we see expressions of anger,” he wrote. “Anger in and at the church; anger in and at Washington; anger in and among nations; anger in families; anger in social media.

“In my travels around the diocese, I often hear many who are concerned about the coarseness in our society.”

Indeed, a lot of people are angry these days, sometimes justifiably so.

Baseball fans are outraged by the cheating scandal. Many of us rooted in 2017 for the Houston Astros, who had never won a World Series. As we learned this off-season, their World Series Championship at the expense of the Los Angeles Dodgers came with a bitter pill: the Astros cheated the whole season, weaponizing sign-stealing with the use of video technology.

Anger continues to be felt from outside and within the Catholic Church over the worldwide clergy sexual abuse scandal.

Anger is not always bad. Righteous anger is a catalyst to change, for reform.

But anger begets more anger.

Take the baseball cheating scandal, for example.

The baseball commissioner announced various penalties against the Astros organization for cheating. The team’s general manager and manager were suspended for the 2020 season and were fired by the organization.

But the players got off scot-free. As the new season approaches, they’re feeling the wrath of other players, especially the Dodgers, who haven’t won a World Series since Kirk Gibson limped around the bases after homering in a pivotal game in the 1988 classic.

With Ash Wednesday four days away, many Christians are considering a Lenten sacrifice. People tend to give up something superficial like alcohol or sweets, overlooking the meaning of the sacrifice, which is to remove something that interferes with prayerful reflection of God’s intention for us.

Schlert suggests that a good way to reflect upon anger in our lives and society is to do an examination of conscience based on the Lenten devotion, The Stations of the Cross. The 14 stations serve as an example of patience and suffering combined in one total act of selfless love, he wrote.

The bishop provides a question upon which to reflect at each of the stations.

For example, in the 10th station, in which Jesus is stripped of his clothes by Roman soldiers:

“In my anger do I strip someone of his or her dignity or good name by what I say about them, what I post on social media or how I act toward them?”