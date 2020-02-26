[‘reformasi’-chants-ring-out-at-istana-negara-as-pkr-mps-meet-up-with-agong-(online-video)]

A PKR supporter prospects chants outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. ― Photo Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Dozens of primarily PKR supporters collected about 50 metres from a person of Istana Negara’s gates right now as their party’s MPs attend Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s 2nd interview session this early morning.

Chants of Reformasi rang loud and crystal clear though abuse was also hurled at former chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction.

The supporters also chanted “Bye-bye Ampang” and “Bye-bye Gombak”, referring to Azmin and Zuraida Kamaruddin’s parliamentary seats.

Zuraida and her other supporters experienced earlier posted movies of them waving PKR goodbye.

A representative from the team who only desires to be recognised as Mat stated they are “true supporters” of PKR and want the celebration to continue on to fight for the gain of voters whatever the final result.

“True supporters will generally assist the social gathering chief no matter whether they win or eliminate,” he told Malay Mail.

They were also joined by supporters of Parti Amanah Negara and previous ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who also waved their flags.

10 buah kenderaan termasuk sebuah bas dua tingkat dipercayai membawa Ahli Parlimen PKR dilihat memasuki Istana Negara melalui pintu two pada pukul 10.40 pagi. pic.twitter.com/c4qWrRvrWO — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 26, 2020

Most of PKR’s 39 MPs arrived on an open-best double-decker tour bus before.

Amanah MP’s are scheduled to arrived all over 12.30pm whilst the Azmin’s 11 MPs who remaining PKR on Monday is scheduled to occur about 1pm.