[Refractions – LOWRIDER]

If you were a fan of stoner rock at the transform of the millennium, you will virtually unquestionably have invested a several evenings having baked to the audio of LOWRIDER‘s debut album “Ode to Io”. While the Swedish band experienced their share of detractors, largely because of to a very clear debt owed to KYUSS, that single recorded assertion is now rightly identified as 1 of the defining stoner rock information of all time. Ultimately, LOWRIDER had the riffs and the tunes to stand apart from the hundreds of other bands peddling the similar very simple concept at that time.

They had the audio, way too: quintessentially fuzzy and sunshine-scorched, but by some means wildly psychedelic and sonically nourishing, with oceans of floor-rippling base conclusion and adequate swaggering swing to distinct the cosmic fairway and acquire out a number of unsuspecting spectators into the cut price. And if we’re getting definitely sincere, “Ode to Io” has never ever truly been topped when it will come to nailing specifically what stoner rock was all about. Perhaps which is why LOWRIDER have quietly re-emerged and pieced together one particular of the most very long-awaited adhere to-up albums in heavy new music heritage. “Refractions” arrives bearing the pounds of anticipations, but you will not return immediately after two a long time with out being aware of instinctively that you might be even now the shit.

And so it proves. This is of course going to delight ageing stoners like your humble correspondent, but it warrants to haul in everyone that loves big riffs and balls-out major metal thunder, recreationally improved or or else. This sort of is the timeless character of this sound, that LOWRIDER definitely do audio like they’ve under no circumstances been away. Although time has injected a small clarity and crispness to the way stoner rock information are commonly developed, the Swedes have saved their deliciously foggy countenance and only embellished it when the mood takes them. A chewy wave of rippling Hammond on “Ode to Gannymede” is just one particularly fascinating action absent from an endearingly myopic formula, but as you bang your head in gradual movement to the powerhouse necro-blues of “Sernanders Krog” (which seems to be a tribute to a vegetarian restaurant in the band’s native Uppsala) and the syrupy doom-crawl of “Sunlight Devil / M87*”, the sheer, all-encompassing stoner-rock-ness of it all will be unattainable to resist. And though it’s unlikely that “Refractions” could at any time achieve the famous standing of its predecessor, it really is even now 42 minutes of irrefutable proof that LOWRIDER are even now chasing the buzz with utmost distinction.