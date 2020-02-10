Refugee Ghosn fights for document release in Dutch court | money

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference on Lebanese press syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 8, 2020. – Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, February 10 – Lawyers from Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former automotive manager, today argued before a Dutch court for the release of internal documents related to his release from Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn, former chairman of the alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, was arrested in Japan in 2018, but fled to Lebanon in December last year.

In July, he initiated a lawsuit against Japanese automakers in the Netherlands.

Today’s hearing at the Amsterdam District Court was the first public hearing in this case. Ghosn is demanding damages of 15 million euros (RM 68.1 million) from car manufacturers who, in his opinion, have violated Dutch labor laws.

A lawyer from Nissan-Mitsubishi rejected Ghosn’s team of lawyers’ demands for documents to be released.

Ghosn’s lawyers allege that he was wrongly dismissed as chairman of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, which is registered in the Netherlands, because he was not told the details of the allegations.

“Nissan and Mitsubishi have publicly shamed Ghosn,” attorney Roeland de Mol told the court. “Your reports and allegations were never brought to Ghosn. There was no due process. “

De Mol said Ghosn wanted “to conduct a wide-ranging debate about the reasons for Ghosn’s dismissal. We need the information in his file to do that. Mr. Ghosn is ready for a fight.”

Ghosn is seeking access to documents related to internal investigations by Nissan and Mitsubishi, from which the automakers justified his dismissal for alleged financial misconduct.

His defense team has argued that the evidence shows that the companies were aware of Ghosn’s activities.

Lawyer Eelco Meerdink, who represents Nissan-Mitsubishi, said Ghosn’s team of lawyers is doing “a fishing expedition”.

“Your inquiries are very broad. And it should come as no surprise that there are many reasons why we cannot agree with them, ”he said. – Reuters