[refugee-restaurant-seeks-to-win-spanish-hearts]

(From left) Sudanese chef Ahamed Mohamed, Morrocan chef assistant Souhaib Chabchaoui, Syrian chef Hala Doudieh, Spanish Elena Suarez, founding associate of the Refusion cafe, Venezuelan chef Yolanda Medina. — AFP pic

MADRID, Feb 29 — Hala and Alex realized to cook with their moms, Yoli learnt even though planning foods for her big relatives.

The trio, who had been compelled to flee Syria, Sudan and Venezuela respectively, are now the cooks at a exceptional Madrid cafe that aims to alter the life of refugees and change how individuals see them, at a time when the arrival of massive numbers of migrants fleeing poverty and prosecution stokes tensions across Europe.

Gathered in the kitchen area carrying black aprons bearing the name of the cafe, “Refusion”, in large orange letters, the a few put together typical dishes from their indigenous international locations: moussaka from Syria, kafta from Sudan and tequeños from Venezuela.

Every single arrived to Spain for different causes — Hala Doudieh, 29, for the reason that of the war in Syria, Alex Medina, 24, to are living freely as a transsexual and Yoli Medina, 52, since of the financial disaster in Venezuela — and the eatery gives them with steady do the job which has enhanced their lives in their new dwelling.

“I am a black trans refugee woman, it is challenging to discover function, I manufactured food, bought falafels on the street to endure,” Alex, who sports lengthy black hair in braids and was named Ahmed Mohamed at birth, instructed AFP.

Alex, who discovered to prepare dinner with her mother in Khartoum, fled Sudan a few a long time in the past because she feared for her existence thanks to her identification.

She said she was “happy and comfortable” at the cafe in the northeastern Madrid neighbourhood of Valdeacederas which has a large immigrant populace.

“I can work and costume having said that I want and prepare food stuff with really like and affection,” she extra.

‘Stable work’

Refusion was established up by “people who want to present steady work to persons who are not secure economically, sociologically or socially, people who want to give an prospect to refugees who like doing the job in the kitchen area,” stated Doudieh, who arrived in Spain with her family members from war-torn Damascus in 2013.

She was referring to the five founding members of the restaurant, which opened its doors past year with the aim of increasing to make use of additional refugees.

The founding associates are all volunteers at the charity “Madrid for Refugees”, which aids latest arrivals integrate in Spain.

It organises night programs in which a refugee teaches individuals how to make food from their nation. The a few chefs from Refusion have all specified these courses.

“That is the job, to try to deliver steady get the job done to folks who have experienced incredibly complex histories and allow for them to integrate for the reason that our state presents them refugee status but then does not aid them, or does little, to combine them,” reported one of the Spanish founders of the charity, Elena Suarez.

She mentioned the objective is to “use food stuff to improve a bit the unfavorable discourse we have about refugees” in Spain, which receives the most asylum requests in the European Union immediately after Germany and France in accordance to the bloc’s studies agency Eurostat.

“We won’t be intimidated by what is taking place and by new events,” she additional in a reference to far-proper anti-immigrant party Vox which became the third-most significant occasion in Spain’s parliament in a November 2019 common election.

‘A blessing’

Since then the handful of tables at the cafe, which is embellished with a significant map of the earth with flags from the countries its consumers hail from, is often complete and its 3 chefs struggle to fill the house shipping and delivery orders.

Paula Lajarain, a 26-yr-outdated tattoo artist who frequently goes to the restaurant with her father, described the venue as “super cool”.

“Seeing that they are receiving ahead, that people like the location a ton, tends to make me truly pleased, and the food items is really excellent,” she reported as she waited for her falafel get to be manufactured by Doudieh.

The Syrian chef was assisted by two new assistants — a 22-year-previous Venezuelan who arrived in Spain in October and a 19-yr-previous Moroccan who smuggled himself into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta hidden underneath a bus.

“For me moving into this collective has been a blessing,” said Medina, who uncovered to cook by making ready Sunday lunch for her massive relatives in northern Venezuela. — AFP