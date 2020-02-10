Refugees and Romanians are among the new Pride boat teams this year

This year’s Pride Boat Parade in Amsterdam in August will include boats from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, a Romanian boat, a motorcycle club, and a Pink Nieuw West boat that supports the LHBT community in western Amsterdam.

A total of 95 organizations applied for one of the 80 permits to participate in the boat parade, the culmination of the annual Pride celebrations.

Organizers had come under fire in recent years for becoming too commercial, but emphasize that corporate sponsorship is an important source of income for the event.

This year KPN, the pharmaceutical company MSD and the fashion group PVH are among the sponsors of the company boat.

Pride celebrations begin on July 25th and end on August 2nd of this year. The boat parade takes place on Saturday August 1st.

