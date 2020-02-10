Refugees detained in Brisbane for more than a year are said in Queensland

A refugee who was detained in a city hotel in Brisbane after being transferred from Manus Island says that some roommates have been in the facility for more than a year.

The Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Kangaroo Point Central Apartments offer hotel rooms for around $ 100 a night and are used by Home Affairs as an alternative detention facility (APOD) for 80 refugees.

APODs are used to accept refugees who are believed to pose a minimal risk, including those in need of medical treatment.

Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments (9news)

A 36-year-old man told 9News that he had been at the facility for seven months after being transferred from Manus Island to Australia, where he was arrested in 2013.

“We have been here for more than seven months and 10 other people, or 15 people who have been staying longer than a year,” the man, who did not want to identify himself, told 9News by mobile phone after he had given his phone number with a hand signal from one Window.

“Offshore is better than here, there is nobody to help us.

“If I do something wrong, okay, just put me in jail, I didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything.

“I’m currently traveling to Australia, I’m sorry.”

Sources on the inside said 9News should not open the windows covered with steel flaps and the doors to the balconies were locked. The small rooms are guarded around the clock.

No one at the facility could speak to 9News, and the hotel’s parent company, Prime Group Australasia, did not respond to requests for comments.

Interior Minister Peter Dutton referred to a statement from the department that said, “There are a number of services at APODs, including health and social services and visits. Detainees can travel to the nearest immigration detention center daily for activities, including activities Outdoor activities “.