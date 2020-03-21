Rega Planar 1 vs Sony PS-HX500: which document participant should you acquire?

What would make for a excellent budget turntable? Your answer to this ostensibly simple query is possible all you basically have to have to decide which of these two course-major decks need to make it into your dwelling.

Wonderful seem is a specified, and we would not dare advise anything at all that did not possess a couple of gem-like sonic features. But what else is it about?

If you want heaps of features, the skill to plug your turntable straight into an amplifier or powered speaker and the facility to rip your vinyl to hello-res electronic information, the swift response lies with Sony’s PS-HX500.

For the ideal price audio from a history participant this aspect of fifty percent a grand, you will not regret the small extra procedure setting up it can take to accommodate the Rega Planar 1.

So, two deserving contenders, but which one particular will gain the right to spin your perfectly-loved metallic and rock vinyl selection?

Rega Planar 1 vs Sony PS-HX500: specs at a glance

(Impression credit score: Rega)

Rega Planar 1

Cost: £249/$475 | Proportions (hwd): 11.7 x 44.7 x 36cm | Bodyweight: 4.2kg | Motor: Belt drive | Speed: 33 1/3, 45rpm | Tracking drive: 2g | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No

Rega Planar 1 Turntable Gloss…

Rega Planar 1 Turntable Gloss…

(Graphic credit rating: Sony)

Sony PS-HX500

Value: £299/$499 | Dimensions: 10.4 x 43 x 36.6cm | Excess weight: 5.4kg | Motor: Belt drive | Speed: 33 1/3, 45rpm | Tracking drive: 3g | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Of course | Bluetooth: No

Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable…

SONY PS-HX500 Belt Travel…

Sony Pshx500 Turntable With…

Sony Pshx500 Turntable With…

Rega Planar 1 vs Sony PS-HX500: style and design and features

Lovers of minimalist aesthetics are probably to be enamoured by both models, every single with clean-minimize rectangular plinths displaying proudly their platter and tonearm.

But Sony and Rega have had alternatively various focuses in building these decks. Sony has packed in a phono preamp, an analogue-to-digital converter and USB output, which means not only can you plug your deck straight into any amplifier, but you can also rip your vinyl to electronic.

And no doubt you will have noticed that Hello-Res Audio sticker: making use of absolutely free software program, the PS-HX500 can transform your previous black discs in far better-than-CD high quality, in DSD (5.6MHz) or WAV (up to 24-little bit/192kHz).

That is not to say the Planar 1 is bereft of technological know-how, although – just that the kind utilised by Rega is all to do with finest-probable effectiveness. From the precision bearings of its RB110 tonearm, terminated by a Rega Carbon cartridge, to its Thermoset, gloss-laminated plinth: the RP1 is each and every bit the merchandise of decades of experience from a multi-award-profitable producer.

Rega Planar 1 vs Sony PS-HX500: set up and procedure

(Picture credit rating: Sony)

There was a time when you’d have to invest in your deck, tonearm and cartridge independently and then place it all with each other your self individuals days are luckily guiding us, in phrases of price range decks at minimum.

All you seriously will need to established up possibly of these decks is to put in place the platter and mat, hook up the belt travel and stability the tonearm. In the scenario of the Rega, bias adjustment is computerized, and they’ve even marked the ideal placement for the monitoring fat, assuming you’re applying the supplied cartridge.

You will have to feel about a phono preamp with the Planar 1, while. A phono phase essentially dials in the bass frequencies – by structure, a vinyl history simply cannot keep a great deal lower-conclude facts – and amplifies the signal hugely just before it will get to your integrated or electrical power amp. With no it, you’ll just get a tinny, barely audible sign coming from your speakers.

Really do not hurry out to buy one straight absent, as your amplifier may presently have a phono link. Even if you do have to spending plan for a different element then really do not permit that put you off both: even a single costing considerably less than a ton – this sort of as the Rega Fono Mini A2D, which also rips your vinyl – will make a spending budget deck audio noticeably superior than just about anything it might have developed in.

Rega Planar 1 vs Sony PS-HX500: sound

In conditions of character the Sony and Rega are essentially somewhat identical. Each paint marvelously comprehensive sonic imagery with daring, obviously outlined strokes. Neither is concerned with pandering to that fake analogue heat, which in fact commonly sacrifices perception and entertainment for much more sausage-like decreased mids, but just about every is able of driving rhythms with a first rate quantity of punch.

The only issue with comparing like-for-like is that these are not like-for-like report gamers. The Sony did enter the sector at a larger price tag than you discover it now, but nonetheless if you contemplate the cost of the attributes on board you are in fact having a instead a great deal less expensive deck. And which is prior to you price range for an outboard phono phase with the Planar 1.

It’ll arrive as little surprise, then, that the Rega is a outstanding performer in each regard. Its additional concentrations of clarity and detail are a single detail – this is a real hello-fi ingredient – but you sense it most in its confident sense of organisation, rhythmic timing and dynamic range. It can be the variance in between a general performance sounding like a rehearsal or the major phase headline act.

Rega Planar 1 vs Sony PS-HX500: verdict

(Graphic credit rating: Rega)

Which is greater is a difficult concern to answer, for the reason that these are turntables for two diverse sets of men and women.

The Planar 1 has been one of the go-to price range decks because Rega unveiled its initial iteration back in 2010, particularly simply because it values sonic aptitude before all else. It is far more than an entry-degree turntable this is a report participant that will force a spending budget technique to its limits and is possible to be the previous element in need to have of an update.

If you’re as solitary-mindedly anxious with audio high quality as Rega, then you won’t discover much better sound-for every-pound value until finally you double your funds for the company’s Planar 3/Elys 2 combo – and that suggests substantially upgrading the rest of your system, as well.

But if you’re about benefit and options, then you’re nevertheless not staying limited-transformed on audio by the Sony PS-HX500. The actuality you can plug it straight into your Bluetooth speaker – assuming your speaker has an aux or RCA input – and perform your information with no a regular hi-fi program is unquestionably a big furthermore. The vinyl ripping element is also very easy to use with the free software package available from Sony’s web page.

Just talk to oneself this: when that dirty riff techniques, dragging its grazed knuckles across the concrete flooring, do you want to listen to it as soon and as conveniently as doable, or do you want to really feel it as it clocks you a single between the eyes? Therein lies the remedy.

Professional-Ject T1 Walnut Turntable…

Lenco L-85 USB file participant,…

Professional-Ject Major E Turntable

Denon DP-300F Turntable for…

Pro-Ject Essential III…

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB…

Further suggestions