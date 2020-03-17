Regal Cinemas closing all theaters around COVID-19 fears

Regal Cinemas is shutting down all of their destinations setting up Tuesday, March 17 as a precaution amid the present COVID-19 situations until finally more discover.

Just a few times following announcing strategies to lower theater attendance by 50%, Regal introduced the news Monday on social media.

Regal announces closure of all theatre areas starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the latest instances. All theatres will continue to be shut till even more see. Be sure to examine back soon. We look forward to serving you again as before long as possible.

— Regal (@RegalMovies) March 16, 2020

Fears in excess of the quick unfold of COVID-19 sparked the final decision, subsequent moves by numerous cities and states that have prohibited substantial gatherings and non-crucial travel in purchase to really encourage “social distancing.”

Regal is the second-premier movie theater chain in the U.S. with 7,155 screens in 542 theatres in 42 states and is the initial large chain out of the top rated 3 to near. They have not announced regardless of whether the corporation has ideas to support compensate staff during the closure or how it will tackle people with an ‘Unlimited Pass.’

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to deliver a protected and wholesome environment for our workers and company,” Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO mentioned.

U.S. motion picture theaters nationwide are making ready to shut down subsequent President Donald Trump’s new suggestions urging versus gatherings of more than 10 folks because of to virus concerns.

The nation’s premier theater chain, AMC, announced earlier Monday that they would restrict audiences to considerably less than 50 folks for just about every screening but have not commented on closure programs due to the fact President Trump’s new suggestions.