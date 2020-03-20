Regardless of statewide lockdown, crisis faculty lunch distribution will proceed

The Kern County Superintendent of Educational institutions place of work will proceed its food distribution software for totally free and lessened-price tag lunch students impacted by the statewide COVID-19-prompted university closure — in spite of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented lockdown throughout California, declared Thursday.

County university officers, meeting into the night Thursday, founded parameters that will let them to properly manage the crisis nutrition system place into play in response to the international wellbeing disaster.

“This evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered statewide shelter-in-place orders, proscribing non-vital actions to command the distribute of the coronavirus,” KCSOS spokesman Rob Meszaros wrote in a ready statement. “Sixteen unexpected emergency sectors where by identified as becoming exempted from these orders. Incorporated among those people are the Homeland Safety Sectors, which at the federal degree, include things like the education and learning subsector.

“We have confirmed with the Governor’s govt workers that his continue to be-at-residence buy exempts the critical pre K-12 features protected in his preceding orders.

“Because of this exemption, and mainly because foods are an necessary part of university companies, Kern County faculty districts will keep on to function Kern County college districts’ ‘Grab N Go’ food packages until even more notice.”

