Regardless of the coronavirus, this politician thinks that a rainbow sticker can harm people

A Virginia politician has attacked a school teacher for sticking to his classroom door, saying it is “extra” that will help “collapse people.”

Stacy Terry, a County Supervisor in Wythe County, Virginia, after running away from her teacher at Rural Retreat High School dropped a rainbow bag on the door of her classroom and the Spanish word “safe place” there.

I’m not a participant, says a person sticking out a sticker

Taking to Facebook, the director emphasized that he “does not neglect or oppress anyone according to their wishes.” – before going any further.

Above, Terry simply said in vain that the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance had been given more opportunities than a “prayer club” at the school.

He added: “I’m sick and tired of hearing people hide in intolerance and equality!” My rising question is what are the tolerances and parallels between Christianity and God? “

This lawmaker is very angry about this sticker

The politician went on to say: “We have a young, gay, and smart club in our schools!” The picture to the right is one class in our high schools. It is a proud gay flag…. I want to know where this class has a picture of the cross and the Bible that says the safest place? “

He added: “We all accept the confiscation of people. we bend backward in support of anti-biblical principles in our schools, as we struggle with the last breath for God to come out. “

According to a WSLS press release, the executive director has openly disrupted Terry’s “religious community,” emphasizing that all groups will work together.

LGBT activists spark protests at a board meeting

Terry’s comments sparked outrage at a press conference Tuesday night – with students, relatives and LGBT + people going out to look for him.

However, council chairman Brian Vaught made it clear that the board had no power to dismiss or reprimand Terry.

Faced with a serious problem, the politician now says his claims are “off”.

He told the Roanoke Times: “I believe it [the situation] never happened. I don’t hate anyone and I don’t love anyone. I have friends and family who live this way and I love them the same way.”

“I find it strange that the teacher has this group and a support group. I don’t want to see it stopped … I don’t want him to stop doing what he is doing. All children should go to school, be educated and be safe in the classroom.”