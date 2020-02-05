Regents say “not enough evidence available” to track attacks on Cy Hawk game

(KWWL) – According to the Iowa Board of Regents, there is insufficient evidence to follow up on allegations of physical assault at the Cy Hawk football game last September.

Members of the Iowa University Marching Band reported being physically and verbally attacked during the game.

In a statement by the President of the Regency Council, Mike Richards, said: “All three Presidents of the Regency University have agreed to work together at each of our locations before the fall semester 2020 to review and improve game management policies while on the go. “

“Each of our schools is committed to keeping security at our games a priority. We want to be able to provide a safe environment for everyone, and we want everyone to feel safe at our events. We welcome.” the efforts of all three schools to come together and implement protocols to achieve this. “