Regime condemned by Iranian protesters for coronavirus

A group of Iranian dissidents in Isfahan, one of the largest cities in the country, on Sunday displayed a protest banner reading, in part, that “the Mullah virus is decimating the youth of Iran,” a reference to the Chinese coronavirus. that the Islamic regime has been unable to contain completely.

The dissidents are members of Iran’s Mojahedin People’s Organization (PMOI / MEK), one of Iran’s largest antiregist coalitions, according to PMOI itself, which posted a video of the incident. According to the Farsi report, “Khamenei the sinister mullah, you are the true virus,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The banner also featured an image of Maryam Rajavi, the group’s leader.

The message on the banner is similar to that of protesters in Iraq, where the Chinese coronavirus has begun to spread as a result of Iranian travelers across the country.

“The real virus is Iraqi politicians. We are immune to almost anything, “an Iraqi Iraqi woman told Agence France-Presse (AFP) last anger.

“Political parties and corruption are a far more dangerous epidemic than coronavirus. This is the outbreak we want to get rid of because it has destroyed Iraq, “said another.

Iraqis have been taking the streets for months against the growing proximity to the Iranian regime in Baghdad, triggering a deadly response from Baghdad and its Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a militia coalition that includes Shiite terrorists loyal to Iran.

Iranians, meanwhile, have been holding national protests since 2018 against mismanagement of the economy. The Islamic regime has raised millions of dollars raised through the Comprehensive Action Plan or Iranian nuclear agreement to support terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, instead of investing in them. ‘economy. Much of that revenue has dried up after the election of President Donald Trump, collapsing the economy.

While protests have stalled following Iranian regime violence, in January they returned in revenge against the Iranian regime, which fired on a Ukrainian passenger plane in the midst of a revenge attack following a Soleimani airstrike.

The PMOI also reported incidents of protesters this weekend by burning Iranian propaganda posters, including one of Major General Qasem Soleimani, a former chief of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). A U.S. airstrike eliminated Soleimani in January, triggering widespread protests against the regime in Iran.

Radio Farda, a US outlet that shared news about the regime in English, denounced protests claiming nationwide roadblocks over the weekend, a result of the Islamic Republic’s “delusion at the time.” to contain the new coronavirus. ” Both civilian protesters and lawmakers are threatening to construct illegal road blocks to contain communities affected by the Chinese coronavirus to prevent the virus from spreading, urging the government to use its power for quarantined infected populations and to protest against which are not yet exposed.

“We are losing Mazandaran. People are dying. Please convey our message to the President,” Ahmadi Lashaki, a lawmaker representing Mazandaran, where the protests gained, according to President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff. video circulated on social media and translated by Radio Farda. “Not only are the Mazandaran natives dying in the province. Close the roads.”

“No,” Rouhani’s staff responded.

Mazandaran is home to a large number of tourist locations and resorts along the Caspian Sea. It is located about 200 kilometers from Qom, the holy city where a Chinese coronavirus case was first documented by health authorities. Iranian officials have not yet revealed the origin of the first case, but Qom attracts many visitors because of its importance in Shiite Islam. In response to blockades across Qom and other affected areas, Iranians began flooding Mazandaran, trying to avoid the potential shortcomings and dangers of being trapped in a city with a large number of coronavirus cases.

Khamenei has not responded to the growing panic across the country with similar concern. Speaking last week, Khamenei insisted that the virus was not “such a great tragedy” and praised “jihad” for the virus that health officials and, oddly enough, the IRGC had in the fight. The IRGC is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization with no known medical activities but has promised to develop a Chinese coronavirus vaccine.

IRGC Brigadier General Ali Fadavi on Monday stated that he “had established a permanent base for mobilizing equipment and capabilities of the IRGC and Basij forces to help the administration contain the coronavirus epidemic,” according to Iranian news agency Tasnim. Basij is the domestic wing of the IRGC dedicated to suppressing political dissidents. Among the alleged IRGC’s moves to help fight the Chinese virus are “measures to help badly affected businesses”.

Iran is currently claiming to have confirmed 7,161 cases this morning, including 237 dead. Iranian dissidents and anonymous health workers in the country have called into question the official numbers, which are an accurate reflection of the situation, as worried by Iranian lawmakers, at least 23 of which have been positive for Chinese coronavirus.

“I would have to say very honestly that the number of people infected with and died of coronavirus is not correct,” said lawmaker Gholam Ali Jafarzadeh Imenabadi this weekend, according to a PMOI / MEK translation. “… the cemeteries have no space and the bodies are buried with one another. … I would not lie if I said that 50% of the province’s medical staff are infected. “

Iranian police last week arrested a worker at a mortuary company filming a video of the lousy state of his job. The video on social media showed the body bags piled on the floor in front of almost helpless workers and had no plans to locate the bodies. The Iranian government has confirmed the video’s accuracy, but said that the reason for the delay in body handling was not to increase deaths due to coronavirus, but rather that families had requested that the bodies be tested. , which takes time and prevents proper burial or cremation.

Various outlets have indicated that local officials in one province, Gilan, said they had identified 200 people who died of coronavirus at a time when the number of official deaths across the country was less than 200.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.