regimen-end-touched-off-cpd-cmdr.-paul-bauer’s-fatal-struggle-with-gunman,-officers-testify

In the perpetual twilight of Reduce Wacker Push, a pair of Chicago law enforcement tactical officers on patrol noticed a person in a prolonged, darkish coat altering his trousers as he stood in close proximity to a aid column.

“I think he’s taking a piss,” Officer Raymond Haran recalled saying to his companion that afternoon in February 2018. “Let’s halt him, chat to him.”

Shomari Legghette took off operating when Haran identified as out to him, touching off a foot chase that ended when Cmdr. Paul Bauer — spotting Legghette following hearing Haran give a description over the radio — struggled with Legghette outside the house the Thompson Heart. The two adult males tumbled down a close by stairwell, where Legghette allegedly shot Bauer six times, killing the 31-year police veteran.

Haran Wednesday recounted the mundane get started of the chase on the 2nd working day of testimony as Legghette stands trial for Bauer’s murder. Defense legal professional Scott Kamin questioned Haran no matter if Legghette, now 46, was within just his rights to shrug off the officers if they just suspected him of nothing extra than public urination.

“Legghette stated, ‘No, I’m great,’ and he ran up the stairs,” Haran recalled of Legghette’s response. “During my job, I never experienced any person operate from me just for urinating, so I thought there could be a little something else there.”

Haran lost sight of Legghette, only laying eyes on him all over again outside the Thompson Centre, as fellow officers held the handcuffed Legghette.

Kamin has argued Legghette didn’t know Bauer, 53, was a law enforcement officer, and that the taking pictures was self-protection. He also explained Bauer escalated the pursuit of Legghette over what in the beginning was a small violation.

Cook County prosecutors have argued that Legghette — a convicted felon who was putting on physique armor and carrying medicines and the 9-millimeter Glock pistol that he would later use to destroy Bauer — fled to avoid arrest.

The 3 officers who arrested Legghette seconds immediately after Bauer was shot, stated Legghette seemed to weigh his selections as they shouted at him and educated their guns on him from the leading of the stairwell. Thomas Symanski, who ran to the staircase soon after listening to a barrage of gunshots, said he yelled at Legghette to lay on the stairs “a bare minimum of 5 instances,” and that Legghette just stared up at him.

“How did his encounter glance?” Assistant State’s Attorney John Maher questioned Symanski, an investigator for the condition lawyer normal.

“Very resolute. Really unwilling to adhere to the verbal instructions,” right until three officers, guns drawn, blocked the staircase, Symanski said.

Legghette in a letter to ABC-seven reporters purportedly claimed that Bauer was struck by “friendly fire” from fellow officers. Prosecutors have requested the three officers if they fired their weapons and each individual have explained they did not.

Legghette is anticipated to testify in his own protection. The demo resumes Thursday.