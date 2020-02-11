Reginae Carter announces her new MTV show W / Cardi B’s Sister Premieres Tomorrow + and gives a brief insight: “Watch This For Real!”

Grammy winner rapper Lil WayneThe subsidiary expands its portfolio. The hip-hop superstar’s mini-I went online this week to announce that her new show will premiere tomorrow.

Big facts: On Tuesday, Reginae Carter went into her new WTF with a few quick glimpses! ness show on Instagram.

W.T.F. – Check out the Forreal! Check out our new show for a new episode of Ridiculousness from 10 / 9c, TOMORROW on MTV! #wtfness #mtv

Important details: The New York rap star can also be seen in the new series Cardi Bsister Hennessy Carolina,

On Wednesday, WTF! Ness directed by James Davis and a guest panel, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from The Challenge and Reginae Carter from T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Spencer Pratt from The Hills: New Beginnings and Hennessy Carolina from Social Media Fame. This special will focus on internet videos where they say “WTF!” Speak (Pop Culture TV).

