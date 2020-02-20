[regional-farmer-larry-starrh-speaks-at-presidential-stop-by-wednesday]

Former BPD Chief Greg Williamson testifies in sexual harassment scenario



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Previous Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Williamson explained Thursday a woman officer fired in 2015 was terminated for failing her probationary time period — and for no other explanation.

The firing of Hillary Bjorneboe had nothing at all to do with her staying a girl or her claims of sexual harassment by her subject education officer, Williamson testified. Her firing was not retaliatory, he stated.