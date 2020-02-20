[regional-farmer-larry-starrh-speaks-at-presidential-stop-by-wednesday]

Former BPD Chief Greg Williamson testifies in sexual harassment scenario
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Previous Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Williamson explained Thursday a woman officer fired in 2015 was terminated for failing her probationary time period — and for no other explanation.
The firing of Hillary Bjorneboe had nothing at all to do with her staying a girl or her claims of sexual harassment by her subject education officer, Williamson testified. Her firing was not retaliatory, he stated.
BPD hunting for male required in Xmas Day bundle theft
The Bakersfield Law enforcement Section is wanting for a man desired in a offer theft on Christmas Day.
The section mentioned the incident transpired on Dec. 25 in the 12000 block of Fairburn Way. The suspect took deals from the victim’s entrance porch. The male then fled the location in a white SUV.
Kern Large University District ROC holds ribbon-reducing for new salon at University of Cosmetology
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Regional Occupational Center held a ribbon-reducing ceremony for the new salon at its College of Cosmetology Wednesday.
The pupil-run salon presents substantial faculty students the prospect to get the job done with real prospects and trains them in the competencies necessary to get their cosmetology license.
