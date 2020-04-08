Regional Labor Mayor: Boris Coronavirus “Fully Deserves”

A Labor Party mayor has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson “deserves” to be admitted to intensive care after hiring the debilitating and deadly Chinese coronavirus.

Heanor Mayor in Derbyshire and Labor District Councilwoman Sheila Oakes had responded to a Facebook post in a party group asking people to say a “small prayer” to Prime Minister Johnson who was inducted into the intensive care unit at St Thomas Hospital in London on Monday after his condition worsened.

Miss Oakes wrote on the social media platform, “Sorry, you deserve this, and it’s one of the worst cousins ​​we’ve ever had.”

Following a backlash on social media, the Amber Valley workers’ group removed the party’s whip to Oakes, and is no longer a Labor member. Group leader Chris Emmas-Williams said there would be a party inquiry into the mayor’s conduct.

Miss Oakes apologized for bothering people and saying so.

He was shocked that so many could have been offended by his statements, he told the BBC: “He didn’t think what he said would upset so many. He found something really good to say.

“I care about nurses and doctors who do not have protective equipment. I said something when I was angry without thinking about the Prime Minister or his family.”

Although he is no longer a Labor member, he can sit as an independent politician and remain in office until the next mayoral election.

Others reacted more sympathetically to the news that the British Prime Minister was wrong. Those who wished for Mr Johnson to see #ClapForBoris trending on Twitter early on Tuesday, and the overworked NHS workers, even took the time to post a support message to the Prime Minister.

Labor’s secretary of health, Jonathan Ashworth, was one of several Labor MPs to set aside party politics to send well-wishes to the prime minister. He told the BBC, “He is the leader of our nation and we are rooted for him to go through this because we want him to return to good and healthy shape, bringing the fight against this horrible, horrible virus.”

“This is not politics today. It doesn’t matter if you voted for him or not: The whole country will want him as much as he can and he wants to recover quickly,” Ashworth added.

Some workers, however, have sought to use the pandemic for political gain.

Last month, Labor President Ian Lavery told party activists during a Zoom video conference call that the pandemic was a “great opportunity” to move his agenda through “community organization”.

Although he admitted that “we are going to die many of our deaths as a result” of the coronavirus, he continued, “But besides, you know, he will give the fantastic battalion of Labor Party members, community champions. an opportunity to show what Labor is like, and why Labor is the best when it gets on its front foot and the best when people get together. “

Days later, former leadership commander Rebecca Long-Bailey was also caught in a Zoom chat saying the pandemic was a perfect opportunity to sell socialism in the United Kingdom.

Ms. Long-Bailey said, “The case with this crisis is getting very strong because of socialism and we need to make sure that people don’t forget that all the support we are giving is socialism.”

