Regional leaders respond to the dying of the Egyptian Hosni Mubarak | Information

Hosni Mubarak, chief of Egypt for about 30 decades, handed absent at the age of 91.

Point out tv claimed Tuesday that Mubarak, who was overthrown after a well known rebellion in 2011, died in a Cairo hospital, the place he experienced undergone unspecified medical procedures.

In addition:

An Egyptian military spokesman reported the army mourned the loss of Mubarak, a previous air power officer, expressing he was “a person of his sons and a war chief.”

The presidency of Egypt introduced three days of public mourning nationwide, starting Wednesday.

This is how regional leaders reacted to the news of Mubarak’s demise:

Israel

In a statement, Israeli Key Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the death of Mubarak, whom he identified as a “personal pal.”

“Mubarak, my own close friend, was a leader who led his individuals to peace and safety, to peace with Israel,” said Netanyahu.

“I satisfied (Mubarak) many moments. I was amazed by his commitment we will continue on to observe this prevalent route.”

Palestine

Palestinian chief Mahmoud Abbas praised Mubarak as a supporter of the Palestinian result in.

A statement from Abbas’ business office said he cried death “with great sorrow,quot and praised the “positions of the late president in aid of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian persons to obtain their independence and independence.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman expressed his condolences to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the dying of Mubarak, according to the formal Saudi push company (SPA).

“We have been knowledgeable of the demise of former Egyptian President Mohammed Hosni Mubarak. We mail His Excellency, the relatives of the deceased and his persons, the most sincere condolences and, because then, their condolences.”

Heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman He also expressed his “sincere condolences,quot in a cable sent to President El-Sisi, the SPA reported.

United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan despatched a cable expressing “honest condolences and consolation for the dying of Hosni Mubarak.”

Anwar Gargash, the Minister of State for International Affairs of the The United Arab Emirates hailed him as “a statesman … who defended nationalist and historical positions.”

“President Hosni Mubarak, may possibly God have mercy on him, distinguished himself by wisdom and bravery. And it is a role in the fight to free Kuwait and numerous crises that have an impact on the Arab earth will be remembered by history,” Gargash explained. in a tweet